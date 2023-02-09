Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: The Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi, and the Flyers and James van Riemsdyk
The Stars, Oilers, and Lightning might have some interest in Tyler Bertuzzi. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. “Okay, Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings. He’s on an expiring deal. There were some brief extension talks earlier this season, they didn’t go anywhere. Nothing was serious.
NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Montreal Canadiens
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on New York Rangers Vitali Kravtsov. “Sorry Jeff, last one quick. Hearing night, (Vitali) Kravtsov scratched for the Rangers. Think he’s been made available.”. Should the Montreal Canadiens trade Josh Anderson now?. Arpon Basu of The Athletic: There has been speculation for a...
Jeff Carter Finally Speaks About His Hit on Cale Makar
It took a few days, but Jeff Carter finally was asked about his hit on Cale Makar. The good folks at Pittsburgh Hockey Now provided me with the audio of Carter after the Penguins were beat down 6-0 by the Los Angeles Kings. Granted, players typically aren’t happy after their...
NHL Rumors: Coyotes close on a Jakob Chychrun trade, and the Oilers need the math to work for Erik Karlsson
The Coyotes appear to be closing in on a Jakob Chychrun trade. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Arizona Coyotes healthy scratching Jakob Chychrun for trade-related purposes. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Okay, so insert the eyebrow, eyeball emoji right now. Arizona Coyotes keeping Jakob Chychrun out of the Coyotes’...
Bruins Daily: Chychrun Trade Imminent; Karlsson To Oilers?
It appears the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will come to a close by Monday night. Are the Boston Bruins still in the running?. That, more Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:
Steelers Hiring Pep Hamilton Is Absolutely The Right Move For 2023 And Beyond
With coaches being let go all over the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to bring in one particular offensive mind to help Kenny Pickett develop, and that would be the mind of Pep Hamilton. He was recently let go by DeMeco Ryans while searching for his new staff with the Houston Texans. Even though the Steelers have Matt Canada at offensive coordinator and Mike Sullivan at QB coach, Hamilton can be a key piece to this coaching staff and develop Pickett into a high-quality starter.
Blackhawks: 3 New Teams Enter the Patrick Kane Sweepstakes
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a few weeks away, and speculation over where the league’s top trade targets will end up is only continuing to increase. One player who is garnering a ton of attention is Chicago Blackhawks star, Patrick Kane. Teams like the Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, and New York Rangers are only some of the clubs that he has been linked to, but it appears that more have entered the sweepstakes. In a recent piece for The Athletic, Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus wrote that three new teams are now showing interest in the future Hall of Famer (from What we’re hearing about the Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Jake McCabe and more,’ The Athletic, 2/11/23). Let’s discuss them now.
Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster
The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
2023 NHL trade deadline playbook: Pittsburgh Penguins
Suddenly, we’re now fewer than three weeks away from the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered at "Daily Faceoff" with at least one trade-focused story each day leading up to Deadline Day. Today we’re going to take a deep dive into...
New York Rangers Could Reunite with Tyler Motte at Deadline
General manager Chris Drury pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade, acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a conditional first-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in 2024. The move filled the New York Rangers’ need for a third-pair left defenseman and a scoring right wing without hemorrhaging the prospect pool.
GOTTA SEE IT: Canadiens Xhekaj Gets Into Fight, Leaves Game
Montreal Canadiens rookie Arber Xhekaj may have bit off more than he can chew, getting into a fight with Edmonton Oilers forward Vincent Desharnais and then leaving the game in discomfort. The 22-year-old has taken on all comers so far this season, and today was no different, as he jumped...
Boston Bruins Siblings Ready For A Few Laughs On Road Trip
BRIGHTON, MA — The Boston Bruins are ready for a few laughs after embarking on their first “siblings trip” through Dallas and Nashville following Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, after knocking the rust off in last weekend’s loss to the Washington Capitals. Taking center...
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
Steelers Center Mason Cole's Revealing Thoughts On Rookie Kenny Pickett's "Special" Trait
During the 2022 off-season, the Pittsburgh Steelers brought in center Mason Cole to hopefully fulfill the role of former All-Pro, Maurkice Pouncey. He was picked up by the Steelers after having a one-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was used as a center and a guard. Recently, Cole sat down with Dale Lolley to discuss last year's season and what we could expect going forward.
