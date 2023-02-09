Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world and is a community staple in many places. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) The retailer offers reliable low prices, making it a popular spot for people to do their weekly grocery shopping. However, the company has recently announced that it will be closing multiple stores, starting from 17th February. This news has come as a disappointment to many local communities who are worried about the impact of the closures.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO