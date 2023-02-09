Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State leaves South Bend winless in series against Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husbandVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinPortage, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
hometownnewsnow.com
New Prairie Schools Earn Another Health Distinction
(New Carlisle, IN) - Students and staff at New Prairie proved again Friday that they have a heart for public safety. Rolling Prairie Elementary became the first elementary school in Indiana to achieve Heart Safe certification. New Prairie Middle School also earned the designation, becoming the state's first middle school to do so.
hometownnewsnow.com
South Bend Schools Weighing Options to Downsize
(South Bend, IN) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is relying on a consultant to help it figure out how to properly downsize. Nearly one-third of its students have left the district over the last 17 years. The district is trying to achieve a better balance, especially at the...
This Indiana Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.
hometownnewsnow.com
A Night to Shine in La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - On Friday night a special prom for some special people took place at La Porte’s First Church of God on East Lincolnway. The memorable evening, five months in the planning, was made possible by the Tim Tebow foundation and a host of local volunteers. Organizers said it’s the first time La Porte has hosted the nationwide program, known as a Night to Shine.
hometownnewsnow.com
Next Symphony Concert in Michigan City
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra’s next concert will be performed in Michigan City. Piano soloist Michael Chertock will be a guest performer during the concert March 12th at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center at 1200 Spring Street. Chertock, who has performed with orchestras in major cities like Philadephia, Atlanta, Baltimore and Toronto will be the soloist on Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto #1, officials said.
abc57.com
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
max983.net
Two Peru Residents Arrested in Marshall County
Two Peru residents were arrested Friday, February 10 after a traffic stop. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy witnessed an SUV traveling at a rate of 95 mph while traveling southbound on U.S. 31 near 12th Road at 12:50 a.m. ET. The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated near 14C Road.
fox32chicago.com
Cabinet manufacturing plant catches fire in Northwest Indiana
Firefighters are battling a 5-alarm fire at Saco Industries in Lowell. Crews responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Village of Homewood, Illinois, officials expressed surprise over the planned closing of the Walmart store located in that community, and they shared an email from a Walmart official explaining it.
indianacapitalchronicle.com
First Lady to visit Valparaiso Ivy Tech
First Lady Jill Biden, a longtime advocate for community colleges, will visit the Hoosiers State next week. The event is part of a Biden Administration tour promoting community colleges as an affordable higher education option for good-paying jobs. Jill Biden will visit Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso on Friday,...
WISH-TV
Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl from Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for a 12-year-old girl missing from Elkhart County. Aleeyah Cockburn was last seen at 9:54 p.m. Friday in Middlebury and police believe she is in extreme danger. Middlebury is 160 miles north of Indianapolis. Cockburn was described...
'Baby Grace,' Chicago Safe Haven advocate Morgan Hill dies after losing battle with epilepsy: family
As an infant, Hill was left in a dumpster at a Northwest suburban hospital and nicknamed "Baby Grace."
Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
fox32chicago.com
Chicagoland Walmart stores closing • Chicago shop crafts shoes for world's largest feet • Peter Salvino death
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area; a West Town boutique crafted a customized pair of shoes for a Texas woman known for having the world's largest feet after she shared her shoe-shopping struggle online; and a historic first for the Illinois cannabis industry - cocktails, a cafe and a marijuana dispensary all under one roof.
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced Customers
Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world and is a community staple in many places. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) The retailer offers reliable low prices, making it a popular spot for people to do their weekly grocery shopping. However, the company has recently announced that it will be closing multiple stores, starting from 17th February. This news has come as a disappointment to many local communities who are worried about the impact of the closures.
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS
First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations. . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
Class actions target Advocate Aurora, Loyola hospitals for requiring health workers to scan fingerprints to use drug lockers
Two major Chicago area hospital groups, Advocate Aurora Health and hospitals operated by Loyola Medicine, have been targeted by class actions accusing them of improperly requiring workers to scan their fingerprints to access drug dispensing systems at their hospitals. In nearly identical claims, attorneys from the firm of Stephan Zouras,...
max983.net
Two Vehicles Involved in Plymouth Accident
The Plymouth Police Department and Plymouth Fire and EMS were called to a two vehicle accident Friday, February 10 just before 11 a.m. ET at the intersection of Oak Drive and Jim Neu Drive in Plymouth. Police say a 2011 Chevrolet driven by Bridget Scutchfield of Plymouth was stopped at...
fox32chicago.com
School bus operator who ran over and killed kid in Park Forest did not have a valid license, police say
PARK FOREST, Illinois - The school bus operator who ran over and killed a child in Park Forest in January did not have a legal license at the time, police said, and will be facing a misdemeanor charge. Connor Kasmarski, 7, was hit on Walnut Street after school on January...
