CHP: Suspect in River Road crash that left 5 dead was allegedly driving under the influence 01:19

SACRAMENTO – A 28-year-old Sacramento man is under arrest after a crash that left five people dead near the community of Freeport Thursday evening.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the River Road crash, just south of the Freeport area, to investigate a report of a vehicle going off the roadway and colliding with a tree, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. The deceased were five adults — three females and two males.

Not long after the crash, in the same area, a carjacking occurred, the CHP said. The witness to the carjacking called 911 and gave a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area and were able to locate the stolen vehicle and suspect, who was believed to be an occupant of the vehicle involved in the prior crash.

The suspect led a chase into Elk Grove. The pursuit ended in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard and Fire Poppy Drive.

The suspect was apprehended and taken to an area hospital for moderate injuries. He has been identified by CHP as 28-year-old Sacramento resident Cameron Garcia.

Garcia has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, carjacking, DUI resulting in injury or death, vehicle theft, and hit-and-run causing injuries or death. Elk Grove police will also be adding charges, CHP says.

The names of two of the victims have been released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office: 29-year-old Sacramento resident Monte Nunn and 18-year-old Faith Samuel. The age of the other victims has also been released by CHP, a 16-year-old boy. The other two victims were females of unknown age and city of residence at this time in the investigation.

Highway 160 reopened to traffic just before 6 a.m. Friday.