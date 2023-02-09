ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Nikki Haley unveils stops in Iowa after likely 2024 campaign launch

By Ryan King
 4 days ago

F ormer United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley unveiled her schedule for campaign-style stops in Iowa after her expected 2024 announcement later this month.

Stops will include a town hall event at Royal Flooring on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m., followed by another town hall at Legacy Manufacturing on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. The stops will come after she makes a "special announcement" on Feb. 15 in Charleston, South Carolina, and visit to New Hampshire.

NIKKI HALEY PRESIDENTIAL PLANS COULD JUMP-START THE 2024 GOP PRIMARY

"Following her special announcement in South Carolina and campaign stops in New Hampshire, Nikki Haley will visit the Hawkeye State," her Stand for America political action committee announced, in another tease that she will launch a 2024 campaign.

Haley's stops in New Hampshire will include an appearance at Exeter Town Hall on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m., then an event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics's Saint Anselm College on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Should Haley officially debut her campaign, she will face off against her onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, who declared his 2024 bid last November. Polling indicates that she was trailing both Trump and speculated contender Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and there are some indications her entry will help Trump.

In the face of stiff competition, Haley appears confident about her prospects. She is the daughter of immigrants from India and has long teased her 2024 run.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"I've never lost a race," she said last month .

Trump has already started swiping at Haley from his Truth Social perch, needling her with an old clip in which she said she would back him in 2024.

