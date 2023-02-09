ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Romney rises to Biden's defense on Chinese spy balloon in break with GOP

By Samantha-Jo Roth
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) d efended the Biden administration ’s decision to wait to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina following an all-senators classified briefing Thursday.

In a break with his colleagues, the Utah senator said he was satisfied with the answers he received from administration officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Department of Defense, and State Department.

“My questions were satisfactorily answered, and I believe the administration, the president, our military, and our intelligence agencies acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive,” Romney said as he left the briefing.

HOUSE CONDEMNS CHINA'S 'BRAZEN SURVEILLANCE FOLLOWING SPY BALLOON INCIDENT

Romney admitted that some parts of the operation could have been handled differently but said he felt the Biden administration made the right decision to shoot down the balloon.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) walks to a vote at the U.S. Capitol Feb. 9, 2023.


“Was everything done 100% correctly? I can't imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney said.

Romney’s opinion differed from many other GOP senators who continue to criticize the Biden administration for not taking steps to shoot down the balloon sooner and say the White House had not been sufficiently transparent.

“I still have a lot of questions about a Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the most powerful weapons known to mankind, which are called intercontinental ballistic missiles. These are weapons of mass destruction,” said Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) following the classified briefing on the matter.

“If they had taken it down over Montana," he continued, "I guarantee you they could have taken down that balloon, the spy balloon, and the greatest risk would have been hitting a cow, a prairie dog, or an antelope."

Comments / 31

Where’s Jackie
3d ago

The fact that it should have been stopped immediately before it EVER entered our airspace. Were they asleep at the wheel in Alaska?? . Was our hyper sonic radar shut down?? WTH is going on with our military and our country’s security?? These are very important questions to ask . If that Chinese balloon was carrying nukes our country would like a scene out of Mad Max ! Maybe that’s why Bill Gates wants us to get used to eating bugs 🐜 🐛 🐞 think about it.

Reply
10
Jessie Clark
3d ago

How did it get within❓ We're surrounded by Allies ❓Be Accountable 🇺🇸That could've been Putin, or even the Koreans, y'all slipping bad😡

Reply
5
matt macak
3d ago

no information should be classified from the American people as long as the government is withholding information they are the enemy of the people

Reply(11)
6
