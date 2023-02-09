Open in App
SEE IT: Peter Doocy announces birth of baby girl, reveals Biden's parenting advice

By Julia Johnson,

8 days ago

Fox News W hite House correspondent Peter Doocy announced the birth of his baby girl Thursday — and he revealed the parenting advice he received from President Joe Biden .

Bridget Blake Doocy was born to Peter and his wife, Hillary Vaughn, a Fox Business reporter, on Feb 1.

The announcement was made to People magazine. It included several photos of the couple and their baby girl. Their daughter weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce at birth and measured 21 inches long.

Peter Doocy revealed that he asked Biden for parenting advice at the White House's recent holiday reception. Biden told his media adversary, "Hold her tight," per Peter Doocy.

"Meet Bridget Blake Doocy! Asked @joebiden for tips about being a new dad, at the WH holiday reception. His advice: “hold her tight.” Will do!" he tweeted Thursday.

"During a briefing last month, the Press Secretary gave me permission to name the baby Karine and I joked we were considering naming the baby after the President: 'Joe-sephine,'" he said in an interview. "But we can report here for the first time her name is Bridget Blake Doocy."

The Fox News White House correspondent's comments reveal a more cordial relationship with the president and his press secretary than viewers routinely see during press engagements.

In January 2022, Biden notably said , "What a stupid son of a bitch" after Peter Doocy questioned him on inflation. However, the president later called to apologize .


"I've only been a mom for one week but it's already the best assignment I've ever had. She's stolen the show!" Vaughn said of the arrival of their daughter.

According to the reporter, her water broke when she was on her way to Capitol Hill. However, she was "prepared."

"I knew where all the offices were for senators who used to be doctors. Sen. Barrasso (Wyoming physician of the year) saw me the day before I went into labor and told me to reach out if I ever needed anything. Luckily, I didn't have to call him to catch the baby!" she said.

