House Democrats launch motion to expel George Santos from Congress

F ive House Democrats drafted a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress .

The one-page resolution demands that Santos be expelled from Congress immediately. In discussions with reporters, the representatives cited his documented falsehoods as justification for the expulsion, arguing that his falsehoods have expanded into more than just a few resume falsehoods, as Santos claims.

“This is not just a simple liar,” Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) told reporters at the Capitol, the Hill reported . “This is a conman who does not belong in Congress, and he needs to go.”

The motion is unlikely to even reach a vote in the Republican-run House. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has defended Santos and refused to condemn him over his recent scandals.

Nevertheless, the five Democrats who drafted the motion hope it will bring wider attention to Santos's scandals and further link Republican leadership to him.

“We’re going to send the clear message that if Kevin McCarthy refuses to hold George Santos accountable, we will,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said.

Three of the draftees, Reps. Robert Garcia (D-CA), Becca Balint (D-VT), and Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-IL), are members of the LGBT community. They made that fact a central part of their condemnation of fellow LGBT community member Santos.

“His continued pattern of fraud and deception is especially worrisome to our own LGBTQ+ community, and it’s time we act and immediately expel him from Congress,” Garcia said.

If the resolution were to go to vote, two-thirds of the Republican-dominated House would have to vote in favor of him to be expelled.

Santos is currently under several federal and state investigations, as well as a House Ethics investigation.

McCarthy has stated his intent to keep Santos in Congress unless the Ethics investigation finds he has violated the law.