Pence subpoenaed by special counsel overseeing Trump investigations

By Brady Knox,

7 days ago

F ormer Vice President Mike Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Donald Trump.

The subpoena, reported by ABC News, comes alongside news that special counsel Jack Smith also subpoenaed Trump's former national security adviser, Robert O'Brien.

The special counsel began conducting interviews with key witnesses and handing out subpoenas shortly after his appointment in November, intensifying the investigation. Pence is the highest-profile figure in the Trump administration to be subpoenaed yet, suggesting the investigation is entering its later stages.

TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER SUBPOENAED BY SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH

ABC News reported that the subpoena came after months of talks between Smith's and Pence's legal teams. It was not immediately made available what information is sought from Pence.

Marta Lavandier/AP
Former Vice President Mike Pence said he takes "full responsibility" after classified documents were found at his Indiana home while speaking at Florida International University, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Miami. Pence was talking about the economy and promoting his new book, So Help Me God.


Smith is overseeing the Department of Justice's investigation into Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents. He's also heading the investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was also interviewed recently by Justice Department lawyers.

