ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Stuart Ollie Pope

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuebB_0kihkV2300

Ollie Pope has embraced the responsibility of becoming a dressing room leader with England after being earmarked as a future Test captain.

Ben Stokes has operated without an official deputy since taking over from Joe Root as skipper, but the vastly experienced Stuart Broad was lined up as a short-term stand-in if required last summer.

Now it appears that Pope has been fast-tracked into a more influential role, taking over the team when Stokes opted to sit out England’s two-day warm-up against a New Zealand XI in Hamilton this week.

The 25-year-old performed similar duties against the England Lions in Abu Dhabi in November and has become an increasingly vocal presence behind the scenes in recent months.

While he has not formally been installed as vice-captain ahead of Thursday’s series opener in Mount Maunganui, Broad himself appears more than happy to hand the baton on to a team-mate he believes is growing by the day.

“I think Popey is a great leader. He speaks really well in the group, he’s got a great cricket mind and there’s no doubt you can see him as a future England captain,” said Broad.

The Surrey batter was more circumspect but admitted to revelling in the opportunities he has had to step up.

“For now there’s no title on it. I’m just going to keep helping out where I can,” Pope said.

There’s no label on it, but it might be an option they are looking at in the future. It's just good to be seen as a leader in that dressing room.

“There’s no label on it, but it might be an option they are looking at in the future. It’s just good to be seen as a leader in that dressing room. Stokesy is the captain, he knows exactly how he wants to run it, but he comes up and bounces ideas off me sometimes, and he’ll do the same with some of the really experienced guys in the changing room too.

“Baz McCullum and Stokesy have been great. They’ve allowed us young players to grow and I think each one of us feel like it’s our team now.

“I’m just going to keep developing that cricket brain and if it came about in the future, great, I’ll make sure I learn as much as possible before then. At the same time I realise I’ve got a big job at number three to keep doing. If I can keep impressing there who knows what the future holds?”

Pope’s elevation represents another huge show of faith in a player who struggled to find his feet in international cricket under the previous regime. He was shuffled up and down the order, as well as in and out the team, and never quite managed to deliver on his obvious potential.

He feared he would not even be part of Stokes’ plans last year, but was instead invited to make the pivotal number three position his own.

Like so many others in the current squad, he comes across as a more liberated and more fulfilled performer on the pitch and has repaid the support with fine centuries at Trent Bridge and Rawalpindi.

“However long that tough period was, and it felt like a long time, I think it allowed me to get to where I am now,” he said.

“As a batting unit we’re not fearing getting out now. I think we spent too long worrying about our techniques and worrying about how the bowler is going to get us out. Stokesy and Baz have been top drawer in terms of simplifying Test cricket for us all.

“At the end of the day, it is a ball coming down at you. Stop worrying about your head position, your hands the whole time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I need to understand’: Steve Borthwick to investigate England’s Six Nations habit

Steve Borthwick is to urgently investigate England’s habit of fading that has been evident in his two matches in charge, knowing it could leave his players with regrets.England threw away a 20-12 lead with half an hour remaining of their GuinnessSix Nations opener against Scotland and were also one point in front heading into the final 10 minutes before ultimately falling 29-23.And against Italy on Sunday they lost the second half 14-12 with tension hanging in the Twickenham air until Henry Arundell produced a slick finish in the 71st minute to quell the Azzurri uprising.One win and one defeat...
The Independent

New Zealand bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry to miss first England Test

Pace bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry have been ruled out of New Zealand cricket’s first Test against England cricket on Thursday.Jamieson has suffered a suspected stress fracture of the back, the same injury he has spent the past eight months recovering from.Henry, meanwhile, remains in Christchurch awaiting the birth of his first child and has not travelled to Mount Maunganui.The Black Caps, who are already without leading seamer Trent Boult due to franchise commitments, have called up uncapped pair Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn as replacements.Head coach Gary Stead confirmed Jamieson’s latest setback, which came to light after he...
The Independent

Cody Gakpo opens Liverpool account as they ease past derby rivals Everton

Liverpool’s first Premier League win of the year – and January signing Cody Gakpo’s maiden goal for the club – brought new Everton manager Sean Dyche’s honeymoon period to an abrupt end in the 242nd Merseyside derby.Having beaten leaders Arsenal in his first match in charge, the former Clarets boss and his side made the short trip across Stanley Park arguably with more confidence and momentum considering their hosts’ much-publicised problems.But they left with chants of “going down” and “it’s your last trip to Anfield” ringing in their ears after goals from Mohamed Salah and Gapko in a 14-minute period...
The Independent

We needed this performance – Jurgen Klopp relieved after Liverpool beat Everton

Jurgen Klopp admitted his relief after Liverpool finally won their first Premier League game of 2023 with a 2-0 derby victory over Everton on Monday.Mohamed Salah scored in the competition for the first time since Boxing Day and January signing Cody Gakpo notched his first goal for the club in the Anfield triumph.Liverpool’s success ended a run of four league games without a win and lifted them to ninth in the table while struggling Everton remained in the bottom three.Get in, boss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/InQFW8T84g— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2023Asked how he felt after the game, Liverpool manager Klopp said:...
The Independent

UEFA blamed for near-disaster at Champions League final

UEFA-appointed investigators have held European soccer's ruling body mostly responsible for chaotic security failures at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris that put the lives of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans at risk.“It is remarkable that no one lost their life,” the investigation panel wrote in a 220-page document published Monday into a near “mass fatality catastrophe" at the biggest club game in world soccer.“The panel has concluded that UEFA, as event owner, bears primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster,” the report said.A failed security operation saw tens of thousands of fans held in increasingly...
The Independent

Vincent Kompany reveals Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola comparison at Man City

Premier League title rivals Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta “spoke the same language” when they worked together at Manchester City, according to former club captain Vincent Kompany.Guardiola and Arteta will go head to head on Wednesday night when defending champions City head to the Emirates Stadium with a chance to move above Arsenal at the top on goal difference, albeit having played a game more.Guardiola won both matches against his former assistant last season, 5-0 in Manchester and 2-1 in north London, but Arsenal are a different proposition this term as they seek their first Premier League title since...
The Independent

Antonio Conte suggests some Tottenham players collapse under pressure

Antonio Conte has suggested some of his Tottenham players are prone to collapsing under pressure.Spurs resume their Champions League campaign with a last-16 first-leg tie at AC Milan on Tuesday against the backdrop of an inconsistent run in the Premier League.Conte, who says he is still not 100 per cent following gallbladder surgery, watched his side beat champions Manchester City and then follow it up by being thrashed 4-1 at Leicester at the weekend, when a spot in the Premier League top four was theirs for the taking.Checking out the San Siro 🏟 pic.twitter.com/fZ88N1MUbz— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2023Spurs...
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s fast-break turns Merseyside derby and lifts Liverpool’s mood

The 242nd Merseyside derby lasted some 95 minutes, including stoppage time, and was decided in 15 seconds. It was determined when James Tarkowski hit the post and Mohamed Salah sprinted away and scored 100 yards away, when the blueprint that brought Everton victory against Arsenal was inches from an action replay and when the Egyptian ended a host of waits.He had not scored at Anfield in the Premier League since October. Liverpool had not struck anywhere in the top flight since 2 January. They had not won in the division in 2023. But for Everton, the shortest journey on the...
The Independent

Chelsea midfield told to step up on Champions League return

Chelsea’s midfield must compensate for the lack of a recognised striker if Graham Potter is to stand a chance of turning the club’s fortunes around, according to Glenn Hoddle.Potter takes his side to face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday on the back of a three-game winless Premier League run that has brought just a single goal.Saturday’s draw against West Ham at the London Stadium left the Blues lagging 10 points behind in the race to finish in the top four, with little uplift in performances or results since owner Todd...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy