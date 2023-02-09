Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate PropertyJoel EisenbergWilliamsport, PA
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Will Hopkins Voted Patriot League Men's Lacrosse Rookie of the Week
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Will Hopkins was voted Patriot League Men's Lacrosse Rookie of the Week on Monday, becoming the second Bison freshman to receive the award this season. Hopkins registered four points in Bucknell's back-and-forth loss to Robert Morris on Saturday. Hopkins, a native of Severna Park, Md., was...
Big Results at the Big Apple Invitational for Women's Track & Field
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.- The Bucknell Bison women's track & field team competed at the Big Apple Invitational with several successful results, including six ECAC qualifications and two top-ten record book appearances. It was the first meet for Bucknell at the famed Ocean Breeze Complex. "I thought our women had a...
Women's Tennis Defeats Washington & Lee, 6-3, for First Spring Win
LEXINGTON, Va. – The Bucknell women's tennis team collected two doubles wins and grabbed four singles victories, playing best-of-nine, to defeat perennial ODAC power Washington & Lee 6-3 on the road Saturday. The Bison improved to 3-6 (0-1 PL) with the win and handed the Generals their first loss of the season.
Bucknell Wrestling Handed Home Loss by Lehigh Friday Night
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell wrestling team bookended Friday night's match against Lehigh with a pair of wins by Dylan Chappell (149) and Darren Miller (141), but the Mountain Hawks won eight consecutive bouts to win 32-6 at Davis Gym. Lehigh's run included a fall, three major decisions and...
Women’s Lacrosse Drops Season Opener at Penn State, 16-6
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Kristin O'Neill scored six goals, including four straight in the first half to help Penn State break open a tight game, and the Nittany Lions went on to defeat Bucknell 16-6 on Saturday afternoon in the season opener for both teams at Panzer Stadium. Freshman...
Shaffer's Double-Double Powers Women's Basketball Past Colgate
HAMILTON, N.Y.- Facing a boisterous crowd and a fourth-quarter deficit, the Bucknell Bison women's basketball team (11-13, 7-6 PL) grabbed a crucial 50-44 victory over Colgate (12-12, 6-7 PL) on Saturday at Cotterell Court. Cecelia Collins led the Bison with 17 points as she extended her streak of double-digit scoring...
Turnovers Hamper Men’s Basketball in Loss to Colgate
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell employed a balanced scoring attack with 10 players making at least one field goal, but the Bison were held back by a wide disparity in turnovers and fell 76-56 to first-place Colgate on Saturday afternoon in Patriot League men's basketball action at Sojka Pavilion. Andre...
