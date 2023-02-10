Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Super Bowl: 5 best Philadelphia Eagles prop bets

By Dominick Petrillo,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4Qwj_0kihSutq00

The Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) battle the Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) in the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL odds and tab the 5 best Eagles Super Bowl prop bets, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

Sure, betting on a team to win or the game to go Over or Under the total is fun. But there is nothing like prop bet wagering, such as on the color of Gatorade being dumped on the winning coach or how long the National Anthem will take to perform. Here are 5 prop plays specific to the Eagles for us to make some money together. No matter who wins the game. Or how many penalties are called. (Over 10.5).

Best Eagles Super Bowl prop bets

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 11:31 ET.

Jalen Hurts OVER 1.5 passing TD (-105)

The Chiefs led the league in TD passes allowed with 33. Although Hurts has been far more prolific with his legs then his arm, this will have to change a bit in this game as the Chiefs will focus on stopping the run game.

With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith going against a group of rookie cornerbacks, Hurts will be able to find them for big plays and 2 TDs is not out of the question on Sunday.

Miles Sanders OVER 61.5 rushing yards (-115)

Despite the Chiefs attempting to stop the Eagles’ run game, it will still be effective in some manners. While Hurts may not be able to use his legs the way he wants, Sanders and company will still be involved heavily. If you can find a prop on Sanders to be the leading rusher in the game, this could also be a solid wager. But with his Over/Under number sitting at 61.5, I still like the value of the Over. If you are really feeling frisky, you can also wager Kenneth Gainwell Over 19.5 rush yards (-115).

Quez Watkins OVER 12.5 receiving yards (-115)

Watkis does not get many receptions. This is why his Over 1.5 receptions is +145. But when he does get a catch, he makes the most of it.

This is certainly a long shot as Watkins only had 1 target against the 49ers. But that target traveled 33 yards in the air and would have easily covered this number of only 12.5.

This one is a just a fun wager. But I like it and if Hurts does throw 2 TDs, 1 of them could be to Watkins down the field as the defense worries about the litany of other weapons on Philadelphia.

A.J. Brown to score a TD (+115)

After only 7 receptions for 50 yards in the first 2 playoff games, Brown is looking to have a breakout game in the Super Bowl. With his totals being Over/Under 4.5 receptions and 71.5 yards, Las Vegas likes him to have a day. Part of this will be a TD from best friend Hurts, who will look for his top WR early and often.

The Eagles will come out quick in the 1st half of the game and attempt to put points on the board before things get settled down. Look for a long pass to Brown in hopes of loosening the Kansas City defense and expect Brown to take that long pass to the house for 6. I feel like this wager could be settled before halftime. Which would make for a nice 2nd half.

Haason Reddick OVER .5 sacks (-150)

Reddick had 16 sacks during the regular season and has added an additional 3.5 in 2 playoff games.

The Chiefs offensive line is good, but Philadelphia moves Reddick around and allows him to rush from all areas of the line. He will not be minimized by 1 player and will find his way to a hobbled Patrick Mahomes.

The 2.5 sacks and a strip-sack fumble were part of the devastation Reddick unleashed on San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game. Similar stats would not be out of line here and could win him the MVP award. Which would help my wallet.

Access more NFL coverage:

