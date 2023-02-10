Vote for the best in the IPL

It's time to put your voting hats on. The IPL is 15 years old and Star Sports is partnering with ESPNcricinfo to celebrate the top performers in the league with the Incredible Awards. We invite you to join an expert jury panel, comprising cricketers, broadcasters and journalists, to decide the winners in each category. The awards will be announced on Star Sports on February 20, the day the first IPL auction took place 15 years ago. You can vote for your pick in the different categories below. Keep checking this page daily for new categories.

Best Batter in the IPL

From the four nominees, you need to vote for one in the poll below.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers earned his reputation as Mr 360 in the RCB middle order. On varied pitches and against different bowling attacks, he made jaw drops with his incredible shots. All this while often coming up with match-winning contributions.

Chris Gayle

Brought in as a replacement by RCB in 2011, Gayle lit up the league, winning the Orange Cap in 2012 and 2013, as well as playing some of the most iconic innings in the IPL, including the highest ever individual score of 175* in 2013.

David Warner

A T20 batter like no other, David Warner has combined his run-scoring ability with aggression to become the fifth highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. He led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the title in 2016 - a season where he scored 848 runs - and is a three-time Orange Cap winner.

Suresh Raina

Raina, a steady presence at No. 3 for Chennai Super Kings, was their Mr Consistent - his season tally never dipped below 350 for 12 straight editions. A four-time IPL winner, he played a key pivotal role in three of CSK's four title-winning campaigns.

Best Captain in the IPL

From the four nominees, you need to vote for one in the poll below.

Gautam Gambhir

After three middling seasons, Kolkata Knight Riders paid USD 2.4 million to buy the services of Gambhir in 2011. Over the next seven years, he turned them into one of the most consistent teams in the IPL, leading them to titles in 2012 and 2014.

MS Dhoni

After being bought at the first auction in 2008, Dhoni has built a lasting legacy at Chennai Super Kings, winning four titles with them and leading them into the playoffs for an unmatched 11 out of 13 seasons. "Thala" is also a hit with CSK's adoring fans.

Rohit Sharma

Since his appointment as Mumbai Indians captain midway through the 2013 season, Rohit has led them to a record five IPL titles. His player-management skills and ability to use data to his advantage have made him a highly-regarded captain.

Shane Warne

Despite never getting a long run as Australia captain, Warne proved his leadership acumen when he helped turn Rajasthan Royals from the least-fancied team to IPL champions, all in the inaugural edition of the competition, in 2008.