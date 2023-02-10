NFL Honors turns into historic night for Jets

The NFL Honors is a time to celebrate the best players and moments of the just-completed regular season and some teams end up having reason to celebrate more. For the Jets, this year’s event became a huge night for the franchise.

Not only did Jets players take home both Rookie of the Year awards — Garrett Wilson on offense, Sauce Gardner on defense — but the Jets have not one, but two new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko.

In fact, the night was so big, it was unprecedented. No team had ever accomplished such a feat in the same year before. No team had ever claimed both the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year as well as having two players elected to the Hall of the Fame all in the same year.

What had the potential to be a great night for the Jets turned into a historic one and all are absolutely deserving of their respective accomplishments Thursday night.