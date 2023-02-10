Another Look Inside The Body: Screenings For Cholesterol and Colorectal Cancer

Photo by Mio Ito

If you missed our first post in this series of “What’s In There? A Closer Look Inside The Body”, then click here to review.

Here are some other preventative screenings to consider with your doctor:

Cholesterol Screening

Cholesterol is checked via a blood test called the lipid profile. It is performed at the doctor’s office or lab. Patients with high cholesterol often have no symptoms. Screening is important because increased cholesterol can lead to heart attack or stroke. The CDC recommends a cholesterol check every 4-6 years, or more frequently if you have increased risk factors such as a family history of high cholesterol, diabetes, or heart disease.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal cancer screening can be done by a stool-based test or a visual exam of the colon and rectum. The type of test you choose will dictate how often the screening is needed. A colonoscopy, which is a visual exam, is recommended every 10 years from ages 45-75. While a stool test, such as the highly sensitive fecal immunochemical test (FIT), is recommended every year. The American Cancer Society recommends that individuals ages 76-85 base their decision for screening on several factors including current health, personal preference, and previous screening results. This screening is not recommended for adults over the age of 85.

By Tami Pyles

P.S. Check out these three food groups that can benefit your health.