TAPinto's Fur-Baby-Friday: Features Pet of the Month! Congratulations Teddy!

Once a month this TAPinto publisher will be featuring the Pet of the Month. To feature your fur baby in the monthly wrap up for next month, and the chance for them to be featured as Fur Baby of the Month, email a photo here before the first of any month. Every second Friday will be Fur-Baby-Friday and will feature the Fur-Baby-of-the-Month and all the participants!

Who doesn’t love to look at cute pictures of cats, dogs, and the occasional rabbit? We have decided to dedicate the second Friday of each month to the adorable, lovable, energetic creatures we’ve chosen as part of our families. If your home is anything like mine, my fur-baby Georgia runs the show. Please send in any great fur-baby stories you have, pictures of your fur-babies, tips and tricks, and possible questions you’d like answered. Email here.

All the entries were so adorable and our Fur-Baby of the month for February 2023, is Teddy from Red Bank, NJ! Teddy is shown in the photo below wearing his tuxedo with his dad Stephen Palmer. Teddy dressed for the occasion when Stephen proposed to Brianne. They are all now a happily married family living in Red Bank, NJ.

Teddy pictured above is Pet-of-the-month!

Essential Oils and Pets - take precautions to protect your fur babies:

I’ve been using essential oils to end a headache, freshen my laundry, or ease aching joints for a long time. A lot of research later, I’ve found a high-quality brand I trust and use various oils for all types of personal and household needs. When you first start learning about essential oils you will find information that runs from “oils will hurt you” to “oils are miracle workers” and everything in between. Personally, I find it takes a good bit of experimentation to find to which essential oils your body responds best. But once you find them, they can be very helpful. I’ve unfortunately had the same experience researching essential oils for pets. Some information claims all oils are toxic, some information claims most oils are helpful, and readers are left wondering whom to believe.

Let’s start with safety. One thing almost all agree upon is that essential oils should not be used around cats. Their body chemistry is unable to break down certain compounds in the oils – whether applied topically or dispersed in the air through a diffuser. The oils are literally toxic to them and can result in illness or death. The same may be true for other animals like birds or rabbits, but I have contained my search to information about cats and dogs.

If you’re using essential oils in your home and have pets, always keep the oils out of reach. That includes having diffusers where curious pets cannot knock them over and have a lick. Because they are so highly concentrated, oils can be deadly in high concentrations. If, like me, you choose to use essential oils around your dogs, please keep in mind that your pup’s reaction to an oil is your best indicator of if it is safe. Every dog is different, and even if your best friend’s dog loves the smell, your dog may not. If you are using an oil near your dog, and she leaves the area, take that as your pup sharing with you that she is not on board with that oil. They smell things at a much higher level than we do.

Other warnings – always dilute oils for dogs in carrier oil (1 drop of oil for at least 4 drops of carrier oil), if diffusing near your dog remember to keep the length of time short and be aware of the oils on your body so your pup doesn’t take a curious lick. Start slowly. Introduce new oils one at a time and start with very brief introductions.

Having shared some of the things to be cautious of, I will also share which oils I personally use most with Georgia. Lavender oil is both soothing and healing. If she’s itchy or anxious, lavender is my go-to. I also spray a very diluted blend of lavender and peppermint on her to keep her free of ticks, mosquitos, and fleas when we’re out walking. Finally, Frankincense has many benefits and I use it often. You should consult a Veterinarian, before using essential oils for your dog. There are many veterinarians that can guide your use of essential oils, including Bayshore Veterinary Hospital practice in Holmdel.

Cathy Padilla contributes to TAPinto as a freelance writer who dabbles in photography. Cathy is well known for her interviews with high-level professionals and celebrities, and for the role she loves most; Georgia the Christmas Pup's mom!



















































