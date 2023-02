HACKENSACK, NJ - McKenzie Flynn's rolled a 605 series to lead Bergen Tech past Wayne Hills, 7-0, in Big North girls bowling action on Thursday.

Flynn rolled a 200-203-202 for 605 to lead the Knights. Kayla McManus' was second, with a 498 series, including a 498 for the Knights, while Samantha Seneres rolled a 484 series.





Bergen Tech 7, Wayne Hills 0





McKenzie Flynn

200

203

202

605





Samantha Seneres

180

147

157

484





Kayla McManus

171

123

204

498





Jeannelle Tellado

161

126

130

417





Totals

712

599

693

2004