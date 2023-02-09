Read full article on original website
Omak stuns Quincy and takes district title
Turnovers cost the Quincy boys basketball team during the District 6 1A championship game on Friday, losing 71-52 to the Omak Pioneers. Quincy had beaten Omak two out of three times they met during the regular season. But, playing Feb. 10 at Wenatchee High School, Omak led the entire game and put it away with a big fourth quarter.
Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival Crowns 2023 Royal Court
The Royalty for the 2023 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival was selected Saturday night at the Royalty Selection Pageant sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank. The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court for the 104th Festival are;. Queen Scarlette Cron, daughter of Adrienne Anderson and Matt Regan, and Tobias and...
1 killed in crash near Moses Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. - A teenager was killed in car crash near Moses Lake Friday evening, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). GCSO identified the man as 18-year-old Mario Rodgriguez Jr, of Moses Lake. Deputies determined that Rodriguez was driving his Mercedes east on Road 4-Northeast and didn't stop...
Why officials in the Pacific Northwest are only now deciding how to regulate crypto mining
More than a dozen cryptocurrency mining operations call Grant County, Washington, home. In a county of just over 100,000 residents, sitting directly below the Grand Coulee Dam, 13 crypto mining operations — think warehouses stacked with networked computers continuously working on complex math equations to earn bitcoin — might seem like a lot. But the combined 27 megawatts of electricity those miners use today comprise only a fraction of the requests the Grant County Public Utility District had fielded since 2017 when bitcoin surged in value to nearly $20,000.
Fire burns down home in rural Moses Lake, all occupants evacuated
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters in Grant County battled a significant house fire Sunday morning. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, all people made it out of the house on the 6000 block of Road N-Northeast, in rural Moses Lake. Firefighters with Grant County Fire District #5, as well...
Chelan Commissioners Raise Concerns Over Right Turn Bill
Chelan County commissioners are concerned about a bill in the state legislature to put a statewide restriction on turns at red lights. The bill would ban drivers from turning right at red lights within 1,000 feet of specific buidings and areas, such as schools, libraries, hospitals and public transit centers.
Ecology fines ranch owners $267K for illegally damaging wetlands in Grant County
SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the owners of King Ranch more than $260,000 for illegally damaging at least 23 alkali wetlands in Grant County. Wade and Teresa King were fined $267,540 for damaging the wetlands near Park Lake. Ecology estimates that 6.37 acres of wetlands were impacted with excavation and fill and another 1.76 acres of wetland buffer were damaged. The wetlands are protected under state law that prevents the discharge of pollution into state waters.
City of Wenatchee Grants More Funds for Wenatchee Convention Center Renovation Project
Wenatchee City Council approved granting additional funds towards their plan to expand and renovate the Wenatchee Convention Center Thursday. The city is under contract with ALSC Architects (ALSC) to design the proposed renovation and expansion of the Wenatchee Convention Center. The council was presented with the final design on this...
Burglars busted with thousands of dollars in stolen items ripped off from Chelan Fruit
CHELAN - Some stiff consequences will likely be levied against two men who were reportedly caught red handed with some expensive items they stole from a fruit warehouse in Chelan earlier this week. On Thursday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reports they’ve arrested 24-year-old Alan Larumbe and 23-year-old Santiago Alexis...
'There were flames all over': Wash. cops crawl through heavy smoke to save woman from house fire
QUINCY, Wash. — The fire had already engulfed the front of the house when Quincy Police Sergeant Jazzlynn Silva and QPD Officer Stephen Harder arrived on the scene. For their actions after they got there, Silva and Harder received an award from the city, another from Grant County Fire District 3, and a standing ovation from the crowd at the ceremony Tuesday.
Wenatchee Police Investigating Fake Bomb Left Near Convention Center
Access to downtown Wenatchee was closed off as Wenatchee Police investigated a fake pipe bomb near the Wenatchee Convention Center Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m., Wenatchee Police Department closed off access to First Street and North Wenatchee Avenue to investigate a suspicious item left near the fountain. “It was a...
