Anthony Davis Says LeBron James And D'Angelo Russell Are Already Drawing Up Plays With Him For The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers managed an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, with the result feeling like the team is turning a corner. Their new trade additions played a big part in the win with LeBron James out, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in particular made some big contributions.
Warriors Land Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram In Bold Trade Scenario
With the NBA’s trade deadline passed, teams can only hope they’re in the best place they could have put themselves in. Some teams made major changes. Others made more minor moves. For one reason or another, they felt like they were mostly set up already. Now, time will tell if they were right.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Watch: Savannah James Hilariously Refused To Do A Handshake With LeBron James
LeBron James kept trying to do a handshake with his wife Savannah James on the sidelines, but she was not willing to do it.
Clippers President Takes A Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry While Describing A 'True Point Guard'
Lawrence Frank of the Los Angeles Clippers, says the team made efforts to get a true point guard while linked to Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook but can move on without getting one.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning Bulls
Russell Westbrook has options. He could report to Utah and play whatever limited role the team has for him the rest of the season, although that choice seems highly unlikely. He could just sit out the rest of the season and collect his checks. Or — most likely — he...
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving, Says He's Happy To Just Focus On Basketball
Ben Simmons has called out Kyrie Irving by saying he's happy to just be able to focus on basketball and wished Kevin Durant the best while not mentioning Irving.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
Jay-Z Tried To Calm Down An Upset Denzel Washington During An Altercation At Lakers Game
Jay-Z and Denzel Washington starred in a curious moment during a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this week, with the former trying to calm down the latter as he was involved in a heated exchange courtside. Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, was trying to get Denzel calmed after he was...
Luka Doncic Admits He Should Have Given The Last Shot To Kyrie Irving In Close Mavericks Loss
Luka Doncic missed a three-pointer to tie the game against the Sacramento Kings in overtime and later admitted he should have given the shot to Kyrie Irving.
LeBron James Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance: "So Many Fire Tracks."
Rihanna is one of the best singers that history has ever seen, and she has definitely had some amazing songs come out. She was the performer for the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show, and many believe that she did a fantastic job. It seems as though Los Angeles Lakers superstar...
Right Before The Lakers Traded Russell Westbrook, He Donated 400 Pairs Of Shoes To Students At South LA Charter Academy
Russell Westbrook's time with the Los Angeles Lakers was by no means ideal. Since getting traded to the team, Westbrook became a victim of constant hate from the iconic NBA franchise's fanbase. He was even burdened with a lot of blame for the Lakers' struggles this season, even after having decent games off the bench.
Who Should Sign Russell Westbrook?
The Los Angeles Clippers would be a good landing spot for Russell Westbrook.
Michael Jordan Named The Greatest Athlete Of All Time, LeBron James Is Not Even In The Top 5
The United States is home to many interesting sports, and as a result, there are a plethora of options for athletes to pursue a career across the nation. In each sport, there are many players who are simply better than the rest. If we further refine the criteria, every sport...
NBA Insider Goes Off On Lakers For Leaking 'Bad Stories' About Russell Westbrook After Trade To Jazz
NBA media calls out Lakers for throwing Russell Westbrook under the bus.
Bulls Making Pitch to Russell Westbrook?
And per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT, Bulls coach Billy Donovan has already been in touch. Westbrook, of course, was traded to the Jazz last week after nearly two full rocky seasons with the Lakers. He and the Jazz are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout, resulting in Westbrook becoming a free agent.
