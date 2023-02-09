ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

How can Arsenal win the Premier League title? What Gunners need to beat Man City to 2023 EPL trophy

Arsenal hold the lead atop the 2022/23 Premier League table, and Gunners supporters might feel like they virtually have one hand on the trophy. Yet there's still a ton of football left to be played, and Arsenal certainly can't feel as if the title is wrapped up just yet. A five-point lead with a game in hand in early February would usually feel like a firm grip, but thanks to the World Cup break, there are plenty more fixtures remaining than usual at this stage of the campaign.
ng-sportingnews.com

Liverpool vs Everton lineups, starting 11 for Merseyside derby in the Premier League

Liverpool have a host of players closing in on a return to first-team action as they prepare to face Merseyside neighbours Everton at Anfield in the Premier League. Head coach Jurgen Klopp delivered news in his pre-match press conference about attacker Diogo Jota, who has been out since October and could be hugely important to a squad for whom only one player has scored a league goal since December 26.

