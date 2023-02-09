Arsenal hold the lead atop the 2022/23 Premier League table, and Gunners supporters might feel like they virtually have one hand on the trophy. Yet there's still a ton of football left to be played, and Arsenal certainly can't feel as if the title is wrapped up just yet. A five-point lead with a game in hand in early February would usually feel like a firm grip, but thanks to the World Cup break, there are plenty more fixtures remaining than usual at this stage of the campaign.

2 DAYS AGO