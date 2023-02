The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ championship defense from Super Bowl XXXVII finally has a fourth Hall of Famer.

Rondé Barber will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class this fall, joining former teammates Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, and John Lynch, as well as fellow Bucs legend Lee Roy Selmon.

The team, as well as former teammates, celebrated Thursday night’s announcement with tons of epic tributes and celebratory messages: