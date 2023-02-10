Robert O. Fountain (1934-2023)

Robert O. Fountain, the first varsity swimming coach at the University of Toledo, who later focused on athletic fund-raising as administrator of the Rocket Club, died Jan. 26 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. He was 88.

He’d been in declining health after a series of falls, his family said. He and his wife moved to the facility in June from their longtime South Toledo home.

Mr. Fountain retired in 2014 as administrator of the Downtown Coaches Association, a group founded more than 85 years ago to support UT athletics. Until then, his name and home phone number were listed in The Blade as the contact for those who wished to board a fan bus to cheer on athletes in the Mid-American Conference women’s basketball tournaments or to reserve seats for post-season banquets.

Whether planning trips to other MAC schools or to the Rockets competing in Hawaii or Las Vegas, “he jumped in with both feet,” his daughter Marcia Fifer said.

He became administrator in the late 1970s of the Rocket Club, and it became his full-time duty in 1981 after stepping aside as men’s swimming coach. In an online condolence, the UT women’s swimming and diving program credited Mr. Fountain with generating hundreds of new memberships and thousands of dollars to support Rocket athletics.

“He made a lot of friends with upper management all over town,” his son Robert D. Fountain said. “Everyone who was a University of Toledo booster belonged to the Rocket Club, and they gave money to the university.”

His peers named him National Athletic Fund-raiser of the Year for 1995-96. In 2009, he received the Distinguished Service Award from UT’s Varsity T Hall of Fame. He received the 12th Man Award in 2014 for his service to student athletes and the athletics program.

“He loved the University of Toledo,” son Tom Fountain said.

Mr. Fountain had been active in swimming for decades when UT hired him in 1974 to become men’s varsity coach. He’d been coach of the Glass City Aquatic Club, which he helped organize in 1954 while director of aquatics at the Central YMCA in downtown Toledo.

He later became a leader of the YMCA in Elyria, Ohio.

“He had a lot of patience, and yet he pushed them to do their best, especially when he was at the University of Toledo,” Mrs. Fifer said. “He had a lot of young college students who had never been away from home, so he definitely was a father figure for them.”

His son Tom, who swam for him as a youth, recalled his coaching style as “very relaxed and laid back.”

Swimmers he coached at the YMCA included Chet Jastremski, a Y youth swim champion, who later appeared on a Sports Illustrated cover with the headline, “World’s Best Swimmer” after setting 12 world records. The late Mr. Jastremski won a bronze medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

John Muenzer, who swam for Mr. Fountain at UT, praised his former coach in August, 2022, after completing the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming at age 60 — the 20 1/2-mile trip from Catalina Island to Los Angeles.

Mr. Fountain “gave me a scholarship and opened the door to all that I was able to accomplish,” said Mr. Muenzer, in an article at utrockets.com

In its online condolence, the UT women’s swimming and diving program said Mr. Foundation “had numerous swimmers reach the top six in MAC championship competition.”

Mr. Fountain sold insurance for a time and then worked for 3M Co., selling street signs for municipalities. But he remained active in aquatics, officiating high school and collegiate meets and serving as a referee for MAC conference championship meetings. He was a charter member of the American Swimming Coaches Association and a former chairman of the aquatic committee of Laurel Hills Swim and Tennis Club. He was a former president of the Northwest Ohio Amateur Athletic Union Commission.

He was born May 17, 1934, in Toledo to Virginia and Howard Fountain. He was a 1952 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. He attended Miami University for a year and received a bachelor of business administration degree in 1959 from UT.

He started swimming in childhood and became a coach at the Y’s Camp Storer in Michigan.

Surviving are his wife, the former Mary Alice Rier, whom he married in April, 1954; sons William Fountain, Robert D. Fountain, Michael Fountain, and Thomas Fountain; daughters Marcia Fifer and Debbie Benson; 16 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will begin at 11:30 a.m. March 25 in the chapel at Ohio Living Swan Creek, with visitation after 10:30 a.m.

Tributes are suggested to the Downtown Coaches Association via utrockets.com/GiveDCA or the swimming program via utrockets.com/giveswim.