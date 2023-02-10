Editorial: Parks tribute fitting

TARTA leadership makes an incisive and fitting link in setting up a display at its downtown hub honoring the amazing 110th birthday of civil rights heroine Rosa Parks.

According to Laura Koprowski, the transit authority’s chief executive, more than half of local ridership is “people of color, African-Americans,” and about three quarters have incomes of $25,000 or less.

Local NAACP President Willie Perryman said, “a lot of people of color don’t have the means of transportation, so public transportation is their only means of getting to their destinations.”

Having a dynamic public transit system that picks up and delivers over the entire metropolitan area is vital for people getting to medical appointments, workplaces, recreation, schools, and friends and relatives’ homes.

The unveiling of the display was reported Sunday by Blade staffer Stephen Zenner ( “TARTA commemorating civil rights icon: Downtown transit hub invites local leaders to celebrate Rosa Parks” ).

Mrs. Parks’ refusal in 1955 to surrender her seat on a Montgomery, Ala., bus to a white passenger ignited popular support for the civil rights movement that changed American history.

Joining in creating the display was the local chapter of the NAACP, TARTA leaders, and Toledo and Lucas County government representatives.

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority is going through a historic change of its own right now as it reinvents itself following the election in November, 2021. At that time, voters agreed to take the bus service countywide and to replace its old property tax source of revenue with a half-cent sales tax.

TARTA was previously restricted to Toledo, Ottawa Hills, Maumee, Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Waterville, and Rossford. What was left out of that transit map were Oregon, Springfield Township, Washington Township, Monclova Township, and other points south, west, and east.

Rosa Parks made sure that the whole bus was available for African-Americans on their ride on public transportation. Voters in 2021 made sure all of Lucas County is open to African-Americans.