Editorial: Lobbyist necessary

It’s a sorry commentary on Ohio politics that the Lucas County commissioners need an independent lobbyist in Columbus at $5,000 a month, but that’s the way state government operates now.

As legislators debate the details of Ohio’s $203 billion two-year budget, they are holding campaign fund-raisers and taking in big bucks from interests trying to shape their decisions.

The commissioners hired Laura Huddleston of NEA Consulting LLC of Columbus to seek needed funds for jail construction, watershed management, children’s services, and more. Lobbyists are expected by lawmakers to show up with a check at their campaign events.

NEA was formed from the remnants of Grant Street Consultants, the lobbying firm created by Neil Clark, the deceased defendant in the FirstEnergy bribery case now being heard in federal court. NEA has 13 clients besides Lucas County, so local taxpayers get the benefit of campaign contributions the lobbyists are making with a portion of the profits from those clients.

The days when the Ohio County Commissioners Association could be expected to be sufficient representation for Lucas County’s legitimate interests in the Statehouse have given way to a money-first culture where independent lobbyists like NEA have more clout with lawmakers than large organizations.

Also, NEA is a Republican firm in a Republican statehouse, so Lucas County should expect better results than they got with the Democratic firm NEA replaces. Lucas County was represented by Mr. Clark’s firm in the past and commissioners were impressed with the work of Ms. Huddleston who led the Lucas County account.

In right-leaning Ohio, the right lobbyist is more important than the right policy. A good result for Lucas County is not necessarily good for government in Ohio, but the commissioners are doing what political reality requires.