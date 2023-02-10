Editorial: Leading the green boom

Business media giant Bloomberg reports that the red states of Ohio and Indiana are in the midst of a green energy boom, much of it supplied by solar panels.

Greater Toledo is the U.S. leader in producing utility-grade solar panels.

Bloomberg says Ohio and Indiana will soon trail only California and Texas for solar panel installations. This is an industry in which Toledo shines.

Fifteen gigawatts worth of new photovoltaic panels are expected to go up this year bringing enough power to supply 12 million homes, according to Bloomberg.

The Ohio solar power surge is happening despite the General Assembly’s thumb on the scale favoring fossil fuels. Ohio lawmakers have given local communities the power to stop solar farms, while regulations regarding fossil fuel development are reserved solely for the state.

The federal Inflation Reduction Act has hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies for the development of renewable energy. Big projects like the Intel computer chip fabrication plant are increasingly committed to a 100 percent renewable supply.

With the federal incentives, a utility-grade solar farm is less than half the cost of an efficient natural gas-fired power plant in Ohio, according to Bloomberg.

Greater Toledo should get more support from Ohio lawmakers in the form of leveling the playing field with coal and oil-powered energy. The growing preference by large energy users for power supplied without a carbon footprint assures a future market.