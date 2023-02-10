Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie reacts to playing first game with team

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton,

7 days ago
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie played his first game with the Nets this season, but it wasn’t his first game ever with the team. Dinwiddie’s first stint with the team was from 2016 to 2021 and during that time, he put himself on the map for all of the world to see.

He recently came back for his second stint with the team as a result of the Kyrie Irving trade. In Thursday’s 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls, Dinwiddie had 25 points and six assists in a game where he looked like he never left with the way that he was able to create shots for himself and others.

A lot has been made about what this Nets team can be without Irving and Kevin Durant. If Thursday is any indication for what the future holds, it looks like the Nets will be a fun team to watch on both ends of the floor. Dinwiddie spoke postgame about what it was like to play for the Nets again:

“When you’ve been in the league long enough, you kind of are familiar with other people’s games. I think the biggest thing that I wanted to do today was not step on cam’s (Thomas) toes. I want him to feel ultimately comfortable and be able to play his game and shoot his shots. Obviously, three 40-point games in a row was big time. And then beyond that, just play with some pace, move the ball. And also you know, when Ben (Simmons) has the ball, run the floor a little bit more, get shooters shots and obviously, when we need to score the ball as well, just be aggressive and make plays.”

