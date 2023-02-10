Open in App
Drew Brees on Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas: 'A rolling ball of butcher knives'

By John Sigler,

7 days ago
Take a bow, Zach Thomas. The former Miami Dolphins linebacker was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week, and at least one of his former opponents has to be feeling happy for him. Legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees once described Thomas as one of the most underappreciated enforcers of his generation.

Brees only played against Thomas three times, all with the then-San Diego Chargers in the early days of his career, but the 5-foot-11, 228-pound linebacker left a strong impression. He was intercepted by Thomas on his very first pass attempt in their 2002 matchup, and he was tackled by Thomas twice. Brees remembers both hits well, telling ESPN in 2021: “That dude was like a rolling ball of butcher knives. Here he is, this undersized middle linebacker, and yet he would make every tackle. And when he’d hit you, he hit you so damn hard.”

Now Thomas is off to be immortalized in Canton, Ohio having waited 14 years since his retirement from the NFL. This year’s Hall of Fame class includes Joe Thomas, Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, Demarcus Ware, Chuck Howley, Don Coryell, Ken Riley, and Joe Klecko.

But don’t expect Brees to face such a delay in earning his own bronze bust. He’ll be eligible for the Class of 2026 alongside all-time greats like Frank Gore, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jason Witten, and he built quite a case for himself as one of the NFL’s most prolific passers. Just like Thomas (and Sam Mills, the Dome Patrol legend who was inducted last year), he’s earned his space in NFL history as someone who was thought too short or lightweight to last very long. Instead, they’ll be remembered for years too come.

