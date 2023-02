Although the New York Rangers already made a big splash when they acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues last week, they are still a team that all hockey fans should be paying very close attention to at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. A major reason for this is that NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday (Feb. 11) that the Rangers are once again shopping former top prospect Vitali Kravtsov. With that, Larry Brooks has also reported that Kravtsov has requested a trade, so both sides appear to be ready to move on.

