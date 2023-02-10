Open in App
Florence, AL
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

North Alabama hands Austin Peay ninth straight loss 70-57

7 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane had 29 points and North Alabama cruised to 70-57 victory over Austin Peay on Thursday night.

Lane was 11-of-13 shooting from the floor and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Lions (15-11, 7-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Daniel Ortiz added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Will Soucie scored nine.

Sean Durugordon scored 15 points to lead the Governors (8-18, 2-11), who have lost nine straight. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 12 points and eight rebounds for Austin Peay. Drew Calderon had 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. North Alabama hosts Lipscomb and Austin Peay visits Central Arkansas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State
Black Hawk pilots killed in Alabama crash were experienced
Huntsville, AL13 hours ago
Most Popular
Nashville tries to break home slide in matchup with Florida
Nashville, TN3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy