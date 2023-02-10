Open in App
Cookeville, TN
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Duo leads Tennessee Tech past Southern Indiana 84-69

7 days ago

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brett Thompson scored 21 points, Jaylen Sebree added 20 and Tennessee Tech beat Southern Indiana 84-69 on Thursday night.

Thompson added five assists for the Golden Eagles (12-14, 8-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Sebree hit three 3-pointers. Tyrone Perry scored 10.

The Screaming Eagles (13-13, 6-7) were led by Isaiah Swope with 15 points. Jacob Polakovich added 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Tyler Henry scored nine.

Both teams next play Saturday. Tennessee Tech visits Tennessee State, while Southern Indiana hosts Lindenwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Evansville, IN
Southeast Missouri State hosts Southern Indiana after Polakovich’s 27-point outing
Evansville, IN2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy