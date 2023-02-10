Open in App
Conway, AR
The Associated Press

Lipscomb defeats Central Arkansas 93-81

By The Associated Press,

7 days ago

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 28 points in Lipscomb’s 93-81 win against Central Arkansas on Thursday night.

Ognacevic added six rebounds for the Bisons (16-10, 8-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). A.J McGinnis scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Trae Benham shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Bears (8-18, 3-10) were led in scoring by Eddy Kayouloud, who finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Central Arkansas also got 18 points from Camren Hunter. In addition, Collin Cooper had 11 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Lipscomb visits North Alabama and Central Arkansas hosts Austin Peay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

