Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store

By Gage Goulding,

7 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store.

While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.

“They didn’t even make it to the fish tanks inside of Petco. They just went straight from California, straight to the dumpster in Fort Myers,” according to Brownlow.

She wasn’t randomly dumpster diving, but rather on a mission to disprove a video she watched on TikTok.

“I was scrolling on TikTok one day and I saw a video of a parakeet being pulled out of a PetSmart dumpster,” Brownlow told ABC7’s Gage Goulding. “I don’t trust the internet, so I’m like, ‘That’s not real. No one would throw away live animals.’ I didn’t have anything going on, so I was like, ‘Let’s just try.’”

Lo and behold, she found a box full of live fish in the dumpster. She recorded her search and posted it to social media.

“This angel fish was found in this dumpster,” Brownlow said in the video. “They were going to throw this away.”

Looking back at the video, she still has a hard time believing what she uncovered.

“In my head, I was thinking, ‘There’s no way they threw out live fish.’”

What she said is even more disturbing is how some of the already dead fish appeared to have been treated by whoever threw them out.

“One of the bags, it was clear that someone had just taken it and just stomped it and crushed it to death,” she said.

“I can’t believe it. Really,” said Anita Hernandez, who was shopping in the plaza.

“For you to have rage on animals… I feel bad for you,” added Alexandra Ziegler.

It wasn’t hard for Sierra to track down who the fish were shipped to. They were still individually divided in the bags the distributor shipped them in, with the recipient written all over the box.

“Petco of Fort Myers off of Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, Florida,” Brownlow said. “You can see where it came from, Tropical Fish International from California.”

A Petco spokesperson told ABC7 that they are investigating this incident and that the company doesn’t tolerate animal abuse or the disposal of any live animals.

PETCO STATEMENT:

“At Petco, our commitment to the health and safety of the pets in our care is unwavering and a responsibility we take very seriously. We do not tolerate animal abuse of any kind and disposal of live animals is absolutely not in line with our animal care policy and standards. We are aware of the reported disposed live animals in Fort Myers, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to understand and address the situation.”

“All Petco employees are required to complete trainings and examinations before they work with animals. We maintain stringent animal care policies, procedures and veterinary-approved guidelines designed to keep animals safe. We review and train our teams on these policies and reinforce the critical importance of following them at all times.” – Petco

While she’s happy Petco is taking this seriously, she hopes they do more than just this.

“They need to find out who did this… and they need to deal with that person appropriately,” said Brownlow.

“There is no excuse to do something so awful,” Hernandez added.

The fish she rescued are now swimming freely, given a second chance at life in aquariums at Sierra’s house, as well as her friend’s.

Sierra said you might find her hanging around dumpsters near pet stores, searching for any signs of life.

“Nope, we’re good,” she said after looking on Thursday.

