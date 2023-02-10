Thomas helps Montana turn back Idaho State 69-61

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Dischon Thomas had 16 points to lead Montana to a 69-61 victory over Idaho State on Thursday night.

Thomas was 6-of-12 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Grizzlies (13-12, 7-6 Big Sky Conference). Lonnell Martin Jr. scored 14 points, going 4 of 8 (4 for 6 from distance). Josh Bannan had 13 points.

Brock Mackenzie finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bengals (9-16, 6-6). Kolby Lee added 11 points and AJ Burgin scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Montana visits Weber State and Idaho State hosts Montana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .