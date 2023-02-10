Youngblood scores 14 as Kennesaw St. beats Jacksonville St.

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Chris Youngblood scored 14 points and Demond Robinson's layup with four seconds left sent Kennesaw State past Jacksonville State 54-52 on Thursday night.

Youngblood had 11 rebounds for the Owls (19-7, 11-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Spencer Rodgers shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Terrell Burden shot 2 for 15 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Skyelar Potter led the way for the Gamecocks (10-16, 3-10) with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Clarence Jackson added nine points and 12 rebounds for Jacksonville State. Juwan Perdue also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Next up for both teams is a rematch on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .