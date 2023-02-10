Cowboys in Hall of Fame: Ware, Howley; Woodson Falls Short

Cowboys legends DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Dallas Cowboys legends DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson both made their advancement to the finalists list for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, putting them in the Thursday spotlight at the NFL Honors ceremony.

But again this time around, Woodson fell short in the voting - with Ware and another Cowboys legend, Chuck Howley, making the grade.

Ware, the all-time sack leader for the Cowboys with 117 sacks, finished his career with seven All-Pro selections (four first-team), nine Pro Bowls honors, two sack titles (2008, 2010) a Super Bowl win with the Denver Broncos and a spot on the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

Howley was a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2023. The Super Bowl MVP linebacker was a five-time first-team All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowler.

The final inductees were announced during this Super Bowl Week on the NFL Honors TV show. The inductees:



Ronde Barber

Darrelle Revis

Joe Thomas

DeMarcus Ware

Zach Thomas

Ronde Barber

Don Coryell

Chuck Howley

Joe Klecko

Ken Riley

The easy and obvious argument we've often made: If you are "All-Decade,'' you are logically and by definition HOF-worthy.

Woodson has been a semifinalist for the HOF on six occasions, and coming into this year had never advanced beyond that. Woodson retired following the 2003 season as the franchise's all-time leading tackler who was also a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro, and a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!