Cockeysville, MD
The Independent

Second Maryland police officer shot as manhunt continues

Via AP news wire

7 days ago

A police officer in Maryland was seriously injured in gunfire Thursday night amid a manhunt for a suspect who had wounded a different officer after firing at police the previous afternoon, officials said.

Police have not specified whether the second shooting was linked to the first one, which occurred while police were responding to a call for a person in crisis.

Baltimore County officers were called to a home on Powers Avenue in Cockeysville on Wednesday afternoon and a family member escorted them to the person in crisis, police said in a statement. While the officers interacted with David Linthicum, 24, he fired multiple shots, wounding one officer, police spokesperson Joy Stewart said. Officers did not fire their weapons during that interaction, she said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and officials announced late Wednesday that the officer was released and in good spirits.

There was a heavy police presence in the area with helicopters circling above Wednesday as officials closed roads in the neighborhood of single-family homes with large lawns that backs up to woods, news outlets reported. Officials urged residents to shelter in place as the search for the man continued through the night.

Officials announced early Thursday that several schools in the area would be closed for the day.

The search continued into Thursday evening, when police ordered residents near the home in Cockeysville to shelter in place because Linthicum had been spotted in the area. Then, around 9:30 p.m., officials said an officer had been seriously injured in another shooting as law enforcement continued to search for the suspect.

