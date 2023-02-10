Open in App
Lake County, FL
WDBO

Bradley Link | Honoree for February 10th, 2023

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNZ25_0kieQ7FR00

Bradley was nominated by his wife, Brittany Pacheco-Link, who said “I nominate my husband, high school sweetheart, soldier & deputy sheriff Bradley Link. He’s been a deputy sheriff for Lake County Sheriff’s Office for 6 years & he loves his community, saving lives, & loves serving people. Not only is he an amazing deputy, he’s an incredible husband & friend, and son. He puts everything on the line to make sure everyone is safe & happy. He’s always there for everyone & is the most selfless human I’ve ever met. I could go on & on but I’m sure it would be way too long!”

Bradley, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive Sunday brunch for 4 at Bonefish Grill.

