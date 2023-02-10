5 Diamond Dynasty Cards MLB The Show 23 Needs: NL East

Breaking down at least one diamond addition to MLB The Show 23 Diamond Dynasty from each team in the NL East.

I’m going to cut to the chase: I need March 24 to get here pronto. Why Because if you preorder MLB The Show 23 now, you'll be able to gain access to the game four days before the March 28 release date.

By now, you probably know I’m a sucker for MLB The Show’s Diamond Dynasty mode. In fact, it keeps me playing the game year-round. There are a plethora of Diamond Dynasty cards that I want to see added to this year’s game, and I previously highlighted which players from the AL West , NL West , and AL East should make the cut. Now, it's time to do the same for the NL East.

Atlanta Braves: Dan Uggla

Dan Uggla was an up-the-middle beast in the NL East for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. Making his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins, Uggla and his massive forearms made a splash right out of the gate with an All-Star nod in his rookie season.

For the next five seasons, Uggla continued his power surge by averaging 33 home runs, 33 doubles, 91 RBIs, and an .826 OPS. After signing with the Braves in 2011, Uggla continued crushing bombs, smashing 36 home runs in his first season with Atlanta.

Marlins fans would argue that he deserves to be entered into the game as a Marlin, and they have a legitimate argument. But this is my wishlist and I’m just a sucker for those sweet Braves uniforms. An All-Star or Finest card would make perfect sense for Uggla’s card in MLB The Show 23, and maybe even a Marlins Rookie version as well.

But don’t worry, fish fans, I think you might like what I have in mind.

Miami Marlins: Hanley Ramirez and Jose Fernandez

For six and a half seasons with the Marlins, Hanley Ramirez was as close to a sure thing as you could find in baseball. In nearly 950 games, Ramirez logged 148 home runs, 232 doubles, 230 stolen bases. From 2006 to 2011, he averaged 22 home runs, 72 RBIs, 36 doubles, 36 stolen bases, a .306 batting average, and an .886 OPS per season. Cap it off with Rookie of the Year honors in 2006, three All-Star appearances, and two Silver Sluggers, and it’s safe to say Ramirez was a fan favorite in South Beach.

Shortstops with power and speed are a rare commodity in MLB The Show 23, and there’s only one way to bring Ramirez back into game: the Derek Jeter Shortstop Program (see my NL West and AL East diamond card wishlists). Obviously, Jeter would be the final boss reward, but throw in a Signature Series Ramirez early in the program and you can bet on seeing him in a lot of players’ lineups.

Speaking of fan favorites, starting pitcher Jose Fernandez was a Marlins All-Star and future ace of the National League for several years to come before his tragic death in 2016.

Drafted by the Marlins in 2011, Fernandez made his MLB debut in 2013. In 28 starts, the righty posted a 12-6 record with 187 strikeouts, 58 walks, a 176 ERA+, 2.73 FIP, and 0.979 WHIP in nearly 173 innings pitched. Fernandez's spectacular rookie season resulted in an All-Star appearance, NL Rookie of the Year honors, and a top-three finish in NL Cy Young voting.

Fernandez’s short career showed promise and he was on track to be a mainstay stud in MLB. In four seasons , he posted a 2.58 ERA with 589 strikeouts, a 150 ERA+, 2.44 FIP, 1.054 WHIP, 11.2 K/9, and a 13.0 WAR in just over 470 innings pitched.

A 99-rated Fernandez Signature Series card would be an absolute beast in online play. His nasty fastball combined with a disgusting curveball would be an absolute nightmare for hitters.

Philadelphia Phillies: Bobby Abreu

Bobby Abreu had an impressive career that most fans often forget about, while others would argue that he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. In 18 seasons, the Venezuelan collected 2,470 hits, including 288 home runs and 574 doubles, 400 stolen bases, 1,363 RBIs, and an .870 OPS.

Philadelphia Phillies fans will say that Abreu’s greatest seasons came while he was playing in the City of Brotherly Love, and there’s a good argument for it. From 1998 to 2006 with the Phillies, he averaged 23 home runs, 40 doubles, 29 stolen bases, 94 RBIs, a .305 batting average, and .934 OPS per season. His only two All-Star appearances came in 2004 and 2005 with the Phillies, as well as a Silver Slugger (2004) and a Gold Glove Award (2005) to cap it off.

Several versions of Abreu’s card could be included in this year’s version of Diamond Dynasty, including a Signature, All-Star, Milestone, and even Home Run Derby. Any of these versions will do, just give me Abreu’s lefty bat in the game.

New York Mets: Carlos Beltran and David Wright

Former New York Mets outfielder Carlos Beltran might have left a sour taste in a lot of fans’ mouths after the Houston Astros cheating scandal, but that doesn’t deter from the fact that he's one of the greatest switch-hitters of all time.

After playing his first five full seasons with the Kansas City Royals and winning Rookie of the Year honors in 1999, Beltran really hit his stride in 2005 when he signed with the Mets. In six and a half seasons in the Big Apple, the he collected 878 hits (149 home runs, 208 doubles), 559 RBIs, and 100 stolen bases while hovering around a .280 batting average with an OPS over .800.

Beltran’s best season came in 2006 when he slashed a .275/.388/.594 with 41 home runs, 38 doubles, 116 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and 8.2 WAR. From 2004 to 2013, he averaged 25 home runs, 31 doubles, 16 stolen bases, 86 RBIs, a .281 batting average, and .869 OPS per season with the Royals, Mets, Astros, San Francisco Giants, and St. Louis Cardinals. The 2017 World Series cheater champion finished his career with nine All-Star selections, three Gold Gloves, and two Silver Slugger Awards.

Beltran could very well make his MLB The Show return with multiple teams, but an All-Star or Finest series Mets’ Beltran card would be a nice reward for a collection grind.

Speaking of Mets’ superstars, it was a real head-scratcher when MLB The Show dropped cards of former cover players and did not include David Wright. I’m not sure why that was, but 2023 is San Diego Studios’ opportunity to make it Wright (see what I did there?).

Wright was a unanimous fan favorite throughout his 14-year tenure in New York. Had it not been for a few injury-riddled seasons, Captain America would’ve made a clear-cut case for the Hall of Fame. Still, he was a perennial All-Star at third base when he was healthy. From 2006 to 2013, the righty averaged 23 home runs, 36 doubles, 20 stolen bases, a .301 batting average, and .887 OPS. During that same time, he earned seven All-Star nods, two Gold Gloves, and two Silver Slugger Awards.

The best way for San Diego Studios to capitalize on Wright’s return to MLB The Show is by giving him a 99 Signature Series card that players can earn as a collection reward for collecting the other former cover athletes. Then again, maybe there could be a “Captains Program” where players can earn him by playing moments and missions that involve team captains such as Wright and Derek Jeter. Either way, Wright has to be in this year’s game.

Washington Nationals: Adam LaRoche

I’ll say it: there aren't too many current or former Washington Nationals players not already in MLB The Show that fans are dying to see in the game (not counting the Montreal Expos). However, I did find a slugger that die-hard Nationals fans might use every now and then whether it be early in the year, or maybe even in Battle Royal. Enter Adam LaRoche.

For 12 seasons, LaRoche bounced between several teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Chicago White Sox, but his most successful work arguably came with the Washington Nationals. From 2012 to 2014 (three full seasons) in D.C., the lefty slugger averaged 26 home runs, 24 doubles, 85 RBIs, and an .804 OPS per season.

LaRoche’s best year came in 2012 when he notched 33 home runs, 35 doubles, 100 RBIs, and an .853 OPS. For his efforts, he won the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Awards at the end of the season.

A diamond LaRoche Awards card might not be an end-game lineup card for everyone by the end of the season, but hey, boost the power stats and debut it early. Who knows, maybe it could be a fun power bat off the bench for players. I’d draft him in Battle Royal.

