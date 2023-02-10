Change location
See more from this location?
Brownsville, TX
YAHOO!
Brownsville woman sentenced to six years in prison for methamphetamine smuggling
By Laura B. Martinez, The Brownsville Herald, Texas,7 days ago
By Laura B. Martinez, The Brownsville Herald, Texas,7 days ago
Feb. 9—A Brownsville woman has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count smuggling methamphetamine. Carmen Cepeda, age unknown,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0