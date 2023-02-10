Change location
See more from this location?
Colorado Springs, CO
YAHOO!
Colorado Springs man admits to killing wife in recording, claims confessions were coerced
By Zachary Dupont, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.),7 days ago
By Zachary Dupont, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.),7 days ago
Feb. 9—"How do you prove a homicide without a body," was the question prosecuting attorney Christina Perroni asked the jury during her opening statements Thursday...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0