Virginia Beach, VA
WTKR News 3

VB church teams up with Foodbank of Virginia to provide food to those in need

By Ciara White-Sparks,

7 days ago
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore is partnering with The Revival Center to provide food items to the community with the launch of the "Mobile Market."

The "Meet the Need" Project will launch on Feb. and run until March 27.

With the goal of feeding 80 families a week and 160 a month, this year's Mobile Market is set to distribute 2000 plus families.

Pastor Victor Johnson, who is the lead pastor at Revival Center Church in Virginia Beach tells News 3 he understands that his congregation and those in the city are in need of food and this partnership was the perfect solution to that need.

"We want to impact, and influence one person and one family and community at a time, and we understand that our outreach could touch many people community wise especially in the area of food insecurity," said Pastor Johnson.

With the launch of the "Mobile Market" families will have the chance to board the bus and "shop" for any food items they may need.

Items will include fresh produce, cereal, dairy products, and other food items aimed to promote health and wellness in the city.

For Pastor Johnson, this initiative is essential in creating an ever-lasting impact on those who may be one event away from needing assistance.

"We're all just one event away from needing a hand and so we like to be the help before the people need the help," said Pastor Johnson.

The first distribution will take place on Monday, Feb. 13 at 4:30 p.m. at Revival Center Church in Virginia Beach.

Other Distribution Dates and Times Include:

  • Monday, February 27, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Monday, March 13, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Monday, March 27, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
