Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Syrian Buffalo family holds on to hope after earthquake

By Yoselin Person,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FidN5_0kieGQBp00

A Syrian family in Buffalo holds on to hope as they see from afar the aftermath of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake many in their home country are facing.

Families like the Awad’s came to Buffalo in 2016 amid the Syrian Civil War.

Taimaa Awad tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person her father and others are in the region that was hit by the earthquake.

“They're not under rubble but they’re living in the streets for three days,” she says.

Taimaa says her father has been diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression. He even suffered from a stroke because of the war.

She is hoping her father can take it easy as he and others are facing the disasters of the earthquake.

Taimaa says just Thursday she heard from her father and others for the first time since it happened.

“No food, no jackets, no resources, no heat with this awful cold weather, but at least we heard they’re okay,” she explains.

Awad says that this earthquake adds more suffering to her home country since they've been facing war for the past ten years.

The Biden Administration is committing $85 million in aid to Turkey and Syria, but Awad feels more help is going to Turkey than in her home country.

“The US blocked other countries to send aid to Syria. They’re only letting other countries send aid to Turkey,” she says. “But some countries broke the law and went to Syria to send them some food.”

Clinical Professor Othman Shibly at the University at Buffalo is joining the efforts to help in Syria.

“Which we go to the camps for the refugees and treat women and children in these camps and a protocol that arrests diseases,” he says. “And prevent further oral diseases and we also do infectious control by removing the infected teeth.”

Dr. Shibly tells me he's leaving tomorrow to help with the humanitarian response and is taking $50,000 worth of medical supplies to help treat people who were impacted by the earthquake and the civil war.

Meantime Awad hopes more attention is put on her home country so that many especially children can be rescued from the rubble.

“If you don’t want to help humans just help the kids,” she expresses. “They’re just angels because they didn’t do anything. The much we can do is spreading this and letting people know what’s happening.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY
Father and son arrested, charged with kidnapping
Buffalo, NY14 hours ago
Zeneta Everhart set to announce whether she will run for Buffalo Common Council
Buffalo, NY9 hours ago
FeedMore WNY is 'Spreading Love' through their peanut butter drive
Buffalo, NY21 hours ago
Most Popular
Friendship forged through FeedMore WNY with 90-year-old Korean War Veteran
Lockport, NY1 day ago
Proposal allowing people in Niagara Falls to house laying chickens voted down
Niagara Falls, NY6 hours ago
CPR training kits for public borrowing coming to Erie County libraries
Buffalo, NY14 hours ago
Will the Buffalo mass shooter face the death penalty?
Buffalo, NY12 hours ago
East Buffalo residents want leaders to follow through on investment promises
Buffalo, NY14 hours ago
Push continues to learn from Buffalo blizzard response
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Buffalo shooting sends four teenagers, one man to hospital
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
New initiative is pushing to improve safety along WNY shorelines
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Black veterans acknowledge importance of first Black Veterans Monument in nation
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Community still coming together after cancellation of ice fishing tournament
Bemus Point, NY1 day ago
Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in 2021
Buffalo, NY15 hours ago
Rise in teen girls mental health and here's why
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
East Amherst man's forty-year-old time capsule reaping big rewards
East Amherst, NY2 days ago
Buffalo mass shooting gunman is now facing federal hate crimes charges
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
BHM: Two Black-owned Buffalo restaurants share their recipe for success
Buffalo, NY5 hours ago
Respite & Recovery Center is heading to Western New York
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome set to reopen after it was damaged during blizzard
Tonawanda, NY19 hours ago
Buffalo students enjoy book fair supported by 7 News & Scripps Howard Foundation
Buffalo, NY13 hours ago
City of Buffalo temporarily suspends winter parking regulations on bus routes
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Conversations during Black History Month look to spark change
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Niagara SPCA says farewell to Lloyd, the rescue pit bull
Niagara Falls, NY3 days ago
Two victims transported to ECMC after being struck by gunfire in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
New York State Police attempt to identify person of interest
Batavia, NY17 hours ago
Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison, fatally stabbed man in NFTA station
Buffalo, NY16 hours ago
Club Marcella releases statement following Sunday's triple shooting
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Child rescued, crews working to recover mother after incident at Niagara Gorge
Niagara Falls, NY3 days ago
Showcasing talents while giving back to the community
Buffalo, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy