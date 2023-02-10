Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
See more from this location?
KRIS 6 News

Islanders basketball programs tied for Southland Conference lead

By Larissa Liska,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42n7RK_0kieGINF00

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi splits their double-header Southland Conference home duel against the Houston Christian University Huskies. The Islanders' men (16-9, 9-3) won 91-68 while the women lost 55-52.

Isaac Mushila led the Islanders with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Trevian Tennyson added 18 points followed by Ross Williams with 13. The Islanders bench outscored HCU 33-13.

The Islanders women's team is on a two-game losing skid after falling to Southeastern on Saturday and then the HCU Huskies the following Thursday 55-52. This comes after a six-game win streak.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost the battle at the free throw line by giving 18 personal fouls 20 turnovers.

"If we can play defense without fouling you have to trust your help," said Royce Chadwick, Islanders women's basketball head coach. "We have to play the game the way that we practice it, so that you know we don't put them at the free throw line. Then, 20 turnovers against a team that didn't press us at all. You just can't turn a ball over like that and beat good teams."

Texas native Makinna Serrata led thee floor with 23 points while Alecia Westbrook finished with a double-double 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Islanders are back at the American Bank Center on Saturday against Lamar University. The women tipoff at 1 p.m. and the men follow at 3:30 p.m. The women are tied with Southeastern for the lead with a 9-3 record in the Southland Conference.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Aransas Pass defeats Lyford in 3A Area playoffs
Aransas Pass, TX6 hours ago
Taft duo, Suarez and Ozuana, signs NLI to Dominican University baseball
Taft, TX1 day ago
Calallen buzzer beater debut
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Whataburger Field goes cashless for 2023 season
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
New training facility underway for the Corpus Christi Police Academy
Corpus Christi, TX10 hours ago
University course teaches students about "The Last of Us" game and Tv show
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Corpus Christi Hooks currently accepting '50/50 Raffle Beneficiary' nominations
Corpus Christi, TX20 hours ago
Del Mar College Board of Regents selects Dr. Anantha Babbili for at-large seat
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Public input session aims to establish plan for Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park
Corpus Christi, TX20 hours ago
African Soul International visits Del Mar College for Black History Month
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
TxDOT fix for Harbor Bridge wrong-way fatalities not a fix for all
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Texas Roadhouse employees honor legacy of Je'Sani Smith by getting CPR certified
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
2023 Corpus Christi Warrant Roundup to commence
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
City announces updated plan to remove Packery Channel barge
Corpus Christi, TX20 hours ago
Warming centers open at La Retama Library Friday and Saturday
Corpus Christi, TX11 hours ago
Police in Portland risk their lives to stop wrong-way drivers
Portland, TX1 day ago
Woman looks to find rightful owner of urn found in Corpus Christi Bay
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
Corpus Christi resident faced difficulty with TxDOT in changing intersection
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Sister of woman killed in Harbor Bridge wrong-way accident demands action
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Coastal Bend middle school teacher surprised with $10,000 for school programs
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Nearly 200 people died on Corpus Christi roads during 5 year period
Corpus Christi, TX12 hours ago
Urn found in the bay being returned to rightful family
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Investigation reveals 5 dead on Harbor Bridge from wrong-way drivers in 7 years
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Aransas Pass residents celebrated with style during 2nd annual Pardi Gras
Aransas Pass, TX3 days ago
Ingleside ISD molding the future of welding industry leaders
Ingleside, TX1 day ago
CCIA hosts TSA pre-check program event
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Warming centers to open for cold weather; CCRTA will provide free rides
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Corpus Christi International Airport to host TSA pre-check enrollment event
Corpus Christi, TX15 hours ago
Harbor Bridge wrong-way fatalities result in criminal and civil lawsuits
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Fire crews work grass fire in Flour Bluff
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy