Leader Telegram

Woods' 26 helps Portland secure 81-73 victory over Pacific

By By The Associated Press,

7 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood's 26 points helped Portland defeat Pacific 81-73 on Thursday night.

Wood added eight rebounds for the Pilots (13-14, 5-7 West Coast Conference). Juan Sebastian Gorosito shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Tyler Robertson recorded 15 points and was 3 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 9 from the line.

Keylan Boone led the Tigers (12-14, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Judson Martindale added 10 points for Pacific. In addition, Jordan Ivy-Curry finished with 10 points.

Gorosito scored 11 points in the first half and Portland went into halftime trailing 33-32. Wood's 16-point second half helped Portland finish off the eight-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Portland hosts Saint Mary's (CA) while Pacific hosts San Diego.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

