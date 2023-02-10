Woods' 26 helps Portland secure 81-73 victory over Pacific

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood's 26 points helped Portland defeat Pacific 81-73 on Thursday night.

Wood added eight rebounds for the Pilots (13-14, 5-7 West Coast Conference). Juan Sebastian Gorosito shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Tyler Robertson recorded 15 points and was 3 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 9 from the line.

Keylan Boone led the Tigers (12-14, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Judson Martindale added 10 points for Pacific. In addition, Jordan Ivy-Curry finished with 10 points.

Gorosito scored 11 points in the first half and Portland went into halftime trailing 33-32. Wood's 16-point second half helped Portland finish off the eight-point victory.

Both teams play on Saturday. Portland hosts Saint Mary's (CA) while Pacific hosts San Diego.

