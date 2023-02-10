High school basketball: Fostoria girls clinch first Northern Buckeye Conference title

TONTOGANY, Ohio — Fostoria secured its first Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball championship by defeating Otsego 65-13 on Thursday.

Lyrique Johnson scored a game-high 19 points for the Redmen, while Garyana Overton and Alycia Middlebrooks each had 15 points.

Fostoria shared the league title with Woodmore at 13-1 each in league play, as the schools split the regular season contests.

Sophie Dimick had nine points to lead Otsego.

WOODMORE 50, EASTWOOD 26

ELMORE — Woodmore cruised to a home win over Eastwood to clinch its second share of the NBC title in the past three seasons.

Macey Bauder led the Wildcats (19-3) with 18 points and Jordan Beam added 11.

Grace Kingery’s 10 points paced Eastwood (9-12, 7-7).

BRYAN 58, SWANTON 26

The visiting Golden Bears clinched their fourth straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League title, third outright, by topping the Bulldogs.

Reese Grothaus scored 13 points to lead Bryan, while Kailee Thiel had 10 points. Megan Haselman’s 10 points led Swanton.

LIBERTY-BENTON 76, RIVERDALE 5

FINDLAY — Karis Willow poured in 25 points to lead Liberty-Benton to its seventh straight Blanchard Valley Conference title.

Lauren Gerken added 18 points for the Eagles and Riley Irwin had 15 points.

PERRYSBURG 51, SPRINGFIELD 49

The host Yellow Jackets got 17 points from Kallie Thames and used a fourth-quarter rally to edge the Blue Devils in Northern Lakes League play.

Chloe Kilbride and Hayley Griggs each had 11 points for Perrysburg.

Gretchen Sigman and Kendall Carruthers had 17 and 15 points, respectively, for Springfield. A’Leah Hodges had 12 points.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 62, WHITMER 39

Brooklyn Vaughn totaled game-highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Fighting Irish defeated the Panthers for a Three Rivers Athletic Conference win.

Jai’Lynne Hitt-Swartz hit four 3-pointes for 12 points and Corniya Clay had 10 points for Central Catholic (20-2, 13-1 TRAC).

Sydney Borer scored 12 for Whitmer (10-12, 10-4) and Madison Welch had a career-high 10 points.

ST. URSULA 62, LIMA SENIOR 38

LIMA, Ohio — The visiting Arrows ran out to a 23-8 first-quarter lead and defeated the Spartans in a TRAC game.

Carlee Wiczynski had 18 points to lead St. Ursula (11-11, 5-9 TRAC), while Ashley Zawisza had 15 points and 9 steals, and Haley Glass scored 10.

Tiana Spivey led Lima Senior (5-17, 2-12) with 18 points.

FINDLAY 42, NOTRE DAME 33

Madilyn Stechschulte and Sophia Myers each had 10 points as the visiting Trojans topped the Eagles for a TRAC victory.

Ja’Nya Anderson’s 10 points led Notre Dame (10-12, 7-7 TRAC).

LAKE 52, ELMWOOD 38

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Sydney Stanley tallied 33 points to lead Lake to a road win in the NBC. Elise Staczek added 14 points for the Flyers.

GENOA 45, ROSSFORD 40

GENOA — Addisyn Moritz’s 21 points to lead the host Bulldogs in a NBC game, while Molly Coleman scored 11.

Scarlett Williams led Rossford with 24 points.

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 54, NORTHWOOD 15

The host Eagles ran out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and defeated the Rangers in a Toledo Area Athletic Conference game.

Kendall Braden’s 24 points led Toledo Christian.

FREMONT ROSS 64, OREGON CLAY 21

Lyndi Wolf had a game-high 16 points to pace the visiting Little Giants past the Eagles in TRAC play.

Destiny Robinson added 13 points for Fremont Ross.

SOUTHVIEW 61, MAUMEE 27

Carys Bourbeau scored 15 points, Paige Brown added 14 points, and Julia Williams had 13 as Southview won an NLL game at home.

WAUSEON 45, ARCHBOLD 25

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Hayley Meyer scored 15 points and Johanna Tester 12 as the Indians (12-10, 3-4 NWOAL) won an NWOAL game.

PATRICK HENRY 56, DELTA 47

DELTA — Ada Christman scored a game-high 15 points as the Patriots topped the Panthers for an NWOAL win. Carys Crossland added 11 points for Patrick Henry.

Sophia Burres and Khloe Weber had 12 and 11 points, respectively, to lead Delta.

PORT CLINTON 49, MILAN EDISON 41

MILAN, Ohio — Olivia Spencer and Da’Cariya Lanier went for 18 and 17 points, respectively, as the Redskins earned a Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division victory.

STRYKER 43, PETTISVILLE 39

STRYKER, Ohio — The Panthers used an 18-10 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to rally for a Buckeye Border Conference victory over the Blackbirds.

Sage Woolace had 16 points to lead Stryker. Olivia Miller led Pettisville with 11 points.

MONTPELIER 41, NORTH CENTRAL 34

Kelsie Bumb and Aleigha Hillard each had 11 points as the Locomotives topped the Eagles for a BBC win. Makinzy King had 11 points to lead North Central.

EDON 51, FAYETTE 26

FAYETTE, Ohio — Natalie Wofford scored 19 points and Emma Hickman added 14 points as Edon won a BBC road game.

Boys

RIVER ROUGE (Mich.) 75, ROGERS 64

Ke’Shawn Fisher’s 20 points led the visiting Panthers (11-6) in a nonleague matchup.

The Rams (5-14) were paced by Lavelle Bebley with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Ki’Jyere McAlister added 14 and Traden Booker 11.