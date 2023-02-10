Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Los Angeles Times

Patrick Mahomes wins NFL MVP ahead of Super Bowl

By Gary Klein,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7Maj_0kieBmYI00

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked up another major award on his way to his third Super Bowl appearance.

On Thursday night, during the “NFL Honors” broadcast, Mahomes was announced as the NFL’s most valuable player, which is determined by Associated Press balloting.

Mahomes, who also won the award in 2018, is preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

“First of all, I want to thank God for giving me this platform and putting so many amazing people around me to help support this dream I’ve had since I was a little kid,” Mahomes said in a recorded statement. He thanked his wife and family, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid and his staff.

“And most of all my teammates,” Mahomes said. “I would never be standing here today without y’all. Every day, giving everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal: the Super Bowl. Let’s continue to go for that dream this weekend.”

Mahomes, 27, this season passed for a career-best 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions, and has led the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was offensive player of the year, San Francisco 49ers end Nick Bosa defensive player of the year.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Former Chargers coach Don Coryell was part of a Hall of Fame class that included defensive back Ronde Barber, cornerback Darrelle Revis, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, edge DeMarcus Ware, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko and defensive back Ken Riley.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

