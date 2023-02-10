Robin Wrenn Johnson – 59

Robin Wrenn Johnson, age 59, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her residence.

She was born August 14, 1963, in Clifton Forge, Virginia to the late Dick Lee White, Sr., and Sally Joanne Wrenn Wright.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM in Alleghany Memorial Park, Low Moor with Mr. John Curtis Howard officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge.

Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.

