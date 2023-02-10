Jo Anne Carpenter

Jo Anne (Worley) Carpenter of Goose Creek, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was the wife of the late Jeffrey Wayne Carpenter.

Born on October 22, 1960, in Covington, VA, she was the daughter of the late Nora Moran Worley and Calvin Worley, Sr. She had a Bachelor’s Degree in musical education, and taught music, as well as many other subjects in her lifetime.

She was a substitute teacher in the Berkeley County school district, and beloved by teachers and students alike. She was active in the Girl Scouts for many years, even well after her daughter had left them. She volunteered at the Coastal Carolina Fair for the last several years, helping to organize the crafts section, and loved seeing others’ creative works.

Jo Anne was always ready to help anyone who needed it, whether it be volunteering her time, or making food, or just listening to anyone who needed to talk. She was considered a second mom by many of her children’s friends over the years.

Jo Anne is survived by her children, Ariel and Ian Carpenter, her brothers, Calvin Ray Worley Jr. and wife, Lisa and Heath Worley and wife, Amy; father-in-law, Leo Carpenter and wife, Jeannie; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 11, 2023 from the chapel of Loving Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ariel Carpenter, Ian Carpenter, Laura Anderson, Mindaugas Anderson, Nicholas Worley, Kevin Worley and Bret Worley.

The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Loving Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider ordering a memorial tree or donating to Jo Anne’s family to help cover travel and memorial expenses. Donations to the family can be sent to Ariel Carpenter’s PayPal or GPay account at ceruleandragon888@gmail.com "

Local funeral arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home; to send online condolences, please visit www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com

The post Jo Anne Carpenter appeared first on The Virginian Review .