Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr., age 63, of 86 Forrest Hill Drive, Eagle Rock, Virginia died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence.

In keeping with his wishes, his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Iron Gate Baptist Church with Reverend Brandon Nicely officiating.

