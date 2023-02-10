UVA's Rondé Barber Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Barber becomes the third former UVA football player to be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rondé Barber is officially a Hall of Famer.

The former UVA star defensive back was finally elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as revealed at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Barber will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 along with Darelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Don Coryell, Cuck Howley, Joe Klecko, and Ken Riley.

Barber is the third former UVA football player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Bill Dudley (inducted 1966) and Henry Jordan (inducted 1995). Former Virginia football head coach Earle "Greasy" Neale was also inducted, as was UVA alum and founder of the Buffalo Bills, Ralph Wilson Jr.

This was the sixth year Barber was eligible for consideration for the Hall of Fame and the third-straight year that Barber was a finalist. Given his ridiculously impressive resume, it was puzzling that it took so long for the former Wahoo to get in.

After enjoying a decorated football career at the University of Virginia alongside his twin brother Tiki, Rondé Barber was selected with the 66th overall pick in the 3rd round of the 1997 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay, where he spent the entirety of his 16-year NFL career. Barber remains the only player in the NFL history to have more than 40 interceptions and 25 sacks in his career. His 47 picks and 14 defensive touchdowns are Tampa Bay franchise records and his 1,428 career tackles are third-most in Buccaneers history. Barber started every game for the Buccaneers from 2000 to 2012 and his 215-consecutive starts are still an NFL record for a defensive back.

Barber was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was a three-time First-Team All-Pro. He became a Super Bowl champion when he helped the Buccaneers take down the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Welcome to Canton, Rondé Barber. Well-deserved and long overdue.

