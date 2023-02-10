Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
CBS New York

Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out

By Lisa Rozner,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdJdF_0kie2W5c00

Victim of violent 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out 03:29

NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.

Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.

As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her.

"This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.

It was Jan. 18, 2021.

READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store

"It's like I see myself asking for help," Taylor said.

Taylor walked into a liquor store on West 128th Street to buy a bottle of wine after work.

"Have a long day, you know, you want to unwind. You don't want to go out and be attacked," she said.

All because, she says, she declined an offer by a group of men to pay for her wine.

When she left the store, video shows a group surround her, chase her across the street and kick her.

Taylor says one man, Tyrone Cooper, who was later arrested, tried to bite her eye.

Two other men police were looking for were never caught.

Her case garnered a lot of attention. Grammy-winning rapper T.I. shared our coverage of the attack, and protesters rallied, chanting "protect Black women," but Taylor says it fell on deaf ears.

She says after the incident, the Manhattan District Attorney's office told her "that not only would they get the individuals who did it to me, but that I would have access to great therapists."

"A lot of the places, they didn't take the insurance that I had at the time," she continued.

She was also told she'd be reimbursed for items stolen and damaged during the crime.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: 'That's An Animal. That's Not A Person'

Taylor showed us receipts sent to the DA for forwarding to the state Office of Victim Services (OVS) for her stolen iPhone and a new coat since hers was bloodied.

Because of the emotional trauma, she says she lost her job and home and was told she could submit receipts for moving expenses.

Two years later, she says she's received no financial or mental health support from the city or state.

"It would have went a long way to have that phone call that just said, 'Hey, are you OK?'" Taylor said. "I had to reach out to them and ... the person at the District Attorney's office had told me that the OVS case had been closed. She didn't have an explanation of why it was closed ... I absolutely felt like I was just another young Black mother, another young Black face in Harlem that something tragic had happened to.."

As for why it has taken so long for Taylor to get a response, the state OVS told Rozner all claims are confidential so it cannot comment on her case.

A spokesperson said that, in general, "Upon receiving all required receipts and documentation, OVS reimburses a victim or their provider within 30 days."

Since we reached out for this story, Taylor says a rep from the DA called her to apologize and get her case re-opened.

She adds no one from the NYPD has contacted her about the suspects still out there, and a police source says their photos haven't been recirculated since 2021.

"I feel extremely let down. It's extremely unsafe," Taylor said. "My life came crumbling down after that incident ... It's important that people understand that as, when you go through things as a victim, it's not just what you go through, your life falls apart afterwards."

READ MORE: NYPD: Tyrone Cooper Facing Charges After Harlem Mother Brutally Attacked Outside Liquor Store

As she pieces hers together, Taylor hopes to start a nonprofit helping victims find therapy and get financial support so they never feel as alone as she did.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney sent CBS2 the following statement:

"We center survivors in all of our work, and will continue to support the victim in this case. The Witness Aid Services Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has provided advocacy and referral information. An advocate from the unit has been in regular communication with the victim, provided referral services and submitted timely compensation requests to the New York State Office of Victim Services, which processes and approves claims. We will proceed with the court case once the defendant in this matter is found fit and will continue to investigate the incident."

Taylor says the NYPD has not reached out about her case since 2021.

As for the one person arrested, Cooper was found unfit for trial this past November. The DA says he remains in a hospital until he's found fit to proceed. Cooper faces a felony robbery charge in this case, and he's also accused of assaulting a woman in BRooklyn.

The NYPD says there are no updates and the investigation is ongoing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY
NYC Man Sentenced for Violent Unprovoked Anti-Gay Attack at Bodega
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
Woman is dragged, beaten by man who followed her onto Manhattan elevator
Manhattan, NY22 hours ago
Brooklyn thief robs FedEx worker of $1K iPhone
Brooklyn, NY18 hours ago
Most Popular
Brooklyn father pushed onto subway tracks by stranger: ‘He’s going to kill me’
Brooklyn, NY10 hours ago
Woman, 19, punched in the head in elevator of Bronx building, police say
Bronx, NY20 hours ago
Homeless man with over 30 priors charged for trying to rape woman in Queens bathroom
Queens, NY17 hours ago
15-year-old boy punched, stabbed and shot at in attack on NYC street
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Bronx woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who killed mom
Bronx, NY13 hours ago
Delivery worker badly injured in Brooklyn U-Haul truck rampage speaks out
Brooklyn, NY6 hours ago
Cops ID suspect in shooting aboard SoHo subway train
New York City, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn store employee helps subdue man armed with rifle
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Van sought after teen boy, 3 men shot on Brooklyn street
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
McDonald’s worker slashed woman in the face, leg in Queens store: NYPD
Queens, NY1 day ago
Man shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Ex-con arrested for gunning down NYC man found dead in car: cops
Bronx, NY16 hours ago
Law enforcement agencies working together to stop street racing in NYC
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Brooklyn Yeshiva goes on lockdown after man barricades himself in apartment nearby: report
Brooklyn, NY15 hours ago
Missing Bronx girl, 14, left for school and didn’t come home: ‘This is unlike her’
Bronx, NY17 hours ago
Police: Brooklyn man arrested for shooting jewelry store worker
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYC SHOOTINGS: Five shot in East Harlem, Bronx and Brooklyn in separate incidents
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Paterson woman hurt in Broadway shooting
Paterson, NJ11 hours ago
23 gang members indicted for broad-daylight Queens shootings
Queens, NY2 days ago
Citi Bike-riding men sought for shooting at victim in Harlem: NYPD
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Stray-bullet killing of innocent NYC mom of 2 sparks arrests of 23 ‘most dangerous’ gang members
New York City, NY2 days ago
Teen, man shot in Brooklyn; gunman at large: police
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NYPD School Crossing Guard, Ashaki Abraham, 30, Arrested
New York City, NY2 days ago
Armed man jumps counter, robs Long Island hotel
Massapequa, NY1 day ago
New York Woman Drugged By Cheesecake, Nearly Killed By Look-alike
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
New Jersey gym owner accused of stealing from clients
Midland Park, NJ11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy