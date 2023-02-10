Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out

Taylor showed us receipts sent to the DA for forwarding to the state Office of Victim Services (OVS) for her stolen iPhone and a new coat since hers was bloodied.
Because of the emotional trauma, she says she lost her job and home and was told she could submit receipts for moving expenses.
Two years later, she says she's received no financial or mental health support from the city or state.
"It would have went a long way to have that phone call that just said, 'Hey, are you OK?'" Taylor said. "I had to reach out to them and ... the person at the District Attorney's office had told me that the OVS case had been closed. She didn't have an explanation of why it was closed ... I absolutely felt like I was just another young Black mother, another young Black face in Harlem that something tragic had happened to.."
As for why it has taken so long for Taylor to get a response, the state OVS told Rozner all claims are confidential so it cannot comment on her case.
A spokesperson said that, in general, "Upon receiving all required receipts and documentation, OVS reimburses a victim or their provider within 30 days."
Since we reached out for this story, Taylor says a rep from the DA called her to apologize and get her case re-opened.
She adds no one from the NYPD has contacted her about the suspects still out there, and a police source says their photos haven't been recirculated since 2021.
"I feel extremely let down. It's extremely unsafe," Taylor said. "My life came crumbling down after that incident ... It's important that people understand that as, when you go through things as a victim, it's not just what you go through, your life falls apart afterwards."
As she pieces hers together, Taylor hopes to start a nonprofit helping victims find therapy and get financial support so they never feel as alone as she did.
A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney sent CBS2 the following statement:
"We center survivors in all of our work, and will continue to support the victim in this case. The Witness Aid Services Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has provided advocacy and referral information. An advocate from the unit has been in regular communication with the victim, provided referral services and submitted timely compensation requests to the New York State Office of Victim Services, which processes and approves claims. We will proceed with the court case once the defendant in this matter is found fit and will continue to investigate the incident."
Taylor says the NYPD has not reached out about her case since 2021.
As for the one person arrested, Cooper was found unfit for trial this past November. The DA says he remains in a hospital until he's found fit to proceed. Cooper faces a felony robbery charge in this case, and he's also accused of assaulting a woman in BRooklyn.
The NYPD says there are no updates and the investigation is ongoing.
